Only a few hours before writing this, I set my course to the nearest movie theater and watched the newest installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise: #DeadMenTellNoTales. While other critics are giving the newest blockbuster a lot of flack, I actually really enjoyed the movie. The effects were top-notch, the characters were fantastic and the adventure was there (unlike some of the previous installments). In fact, there might have been a nod to TV's most popular show, #TheWalkingDead...

Did 'Dead Men Tell No Tales' Sneak In An Easter Egg For 'The Walking Dead'?

Yes, you read that correctly! There might be a huge easter egg to The Walking Dead hidden within Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (and no, it has nothing to do with "dead" in the title). In the beginning of the film, we see Jack Sparrow slated for execution once again as he gets to be one of the first lucky contestants to test out the new invention: the guillotine. However, he was not the first person to be placed on the torture mechanism as when the basket is slid into place, Jack suddenly realizes there are already a couple of heads in the basket, and he reacts with the face seen in the image above.

As I was sitting in the theater, I abruptly thought of The Walking Dead and then remembered that actor Johnny Depp (who plays Captain Jack Sparrow) actually had a cameo in the sixth season of the zombie show. Depp's cameo came when Rick and his group had to cleverly figure out how to convince the Saviors that they killed Gregory and they had to find a head that resembles the vile leader of the Hilltop. One of the heads Alexandria ended up using was a head molded after actor Johnny Depp! You can see it below!

This is what I picked up on in the theater, but other people have been proclaiming there is more to the Easter Egg than this. In fact, some websites are claiming that Andrew Lincoln was one of the severed heads in the basket under the guillotine. While The Walking Dead was in my head at the time (no pun intended), the shot that showed us the heads in the basket was only a split second. Given this intriguing information, I did some extensive browsing to find this scene to finalize whether or not it was Andrew Lincoln's head or not, and I think you'll be happy with the answer.

As you can see above, the head on the left is clearly modeled after Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead. This is a pretty neat easter egg as Johnny Depp "appeared" on The Walking Dead and now, the Pirates of the Caribbean team are returning the favor by adding the show's main cast member's detached head into their movie. Isn't that a sweet gesture?!

Did YOU catch this sly Easter Egg hidden within Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales? Discuss below!