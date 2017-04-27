This time last year, it was a very wild, tense time in the world of #TheWalkingDead. Only a few weeks prior, fans had been blindsided by the cliffhanger heard 'round the world, and had to wait all summer long to find out who got Lucilled. Now, after hearing Negan declaring, “Let's go to war!” at the end of Season 8, we have a whole new set of problems to deal with.

But no matter how the next few days go down, Scott Gimple has made it clear: he's started listening to his fans.

The big problem I speak of is the impending writer's strike.

The good news I also spoke of? If the strike gets called off, Gimple explained what we can expect in a recent interview with EW: fewer character-driven episodes, and more episodes that are “a bit more kinetic, a bit more breakneck.”

Calm down, Rick. Credit: AMC

Yes!

The Fans Have Spoken

If all goes down like it it looks like it will, it spells bad news for anyone who watches television—the strike will officially start May 2. But, if the two sides can come to an agreement, #TheWalkingDeadSeason8 should start as scheduled.

Starting this October, we'll get more episodes that focus on the main story arc, #AllOutWar as it's referred to in the comics, which should make happy the fans who have been unhappy with those episodes. You know the ones. That time where Tara was nowhere to be found forever, and then all of the sudden, an entire hour of Tara. And let's not forget Carl's pudding-centric episode.

Gimple goes on to talk about a discussion he had with Angela Kang, the show's co-executive producer:

“Because we knew the way that 7 was going to be structured, and we knew we wanted to mix it up in 8, and we knew what 8 was going to be and how that would dictate a very different kind of structure anyways. So, yeah, things are going to move, and possibly not have the kind of deep dives into characters in single episodes, but rather laying out the pieces as we go on.”

So it looks like the fans have asked and they've answered. We could be in for a wild ride come Season 8, whether or not it starts on time.

What say you? Are you excited about the shift in storytelling for Season 8? Sound off in the comments!

Source: EW