At the end of every #TheWalkingDead comic, editor Sean Mackiewicz and creator Robert Kirkman answer letters from fans. Some are wacky, some are rude...and some give us answers we've wanting to hear for quite a while.

In the latest issue 163, "Conquered," judging from the cover, it appeared that Rick Grimes was going to meet his grisly end:

Of course, that didn't happen. Sorry, spoiler alert!

In the Letter Hacks section, a fan posed a question concerning Season 3 of Telltale's #videogame adaptation, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier. He asked if a certain character, who had just crossed paths with Jesus in the game, would have a chance of appearing on the show soon.

That Character Is Clementine!

Clementine in Season 2 [Credit: Telltale Games]

Here's the full letter from the fan:

Hello team! With New Frontier (episodes 1 and 2) being released, and seeing as how Clementine and Jesus end up crossing paths, can you give any details on the likely hood of Clementine showing up in the comic or the TV show? Obviously the characters in the comic book are not frozen in time when they are not being written about (could you imagine?) and the events between Clementine and Jesus could happen "off screen", but as you have said that New Frontier and the comic are around the same time frame, it seems if there were a time to introduce her (in the comic) it would be soon. A reappearing character would be nice, ( fingers crossed!!) but even a single appearance would be amazing! Thanks, Matthew F

"I have no idea... yet. It takes time to write those things."



And Mackiewicz' answer:

Telltale's latest installment of their TWD game series, The New Frontier, occurs during the time jump after TWD #126. So a lot could happen before she ever appeared. And that's not me being coy. I have no idea... yet. It takes time to write those things.

Fans have already come up with theories about this potential crossover:

It's All In The Timing

The midseason finale of #TheWalkingDeadSeason7 ended approximately at the same point in time that Issue 111 had reached, where we get this classic line from Negan:

The war starts shortly after Spencer's death, Issue 126 is where the war between Negan and his Saviors and Rick and his crew comes to an end, and Negan is taken down. In the show, we're quickly approaching that point; the start of the war could happen as early as the end of this season. So it makes sense that an appearance by Clementine could happen soon, much to the glee of the video game fans.

Now if they could just give us that Fear The Walking Dead/The Walking Dead crossover we've all been wanting!

Yes, #FearTheWalkingDead is still a thing. See? It has a hashtag, so it has to be a thing.

NBC

Who's excited about the possibility of a video game character showing up on The Walking Dead? Squeal in the comments!