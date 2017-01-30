We all enjoy some romance in our lives, and when it comes in the form of two fan-favorite characters hooking up on our favorite TV show, it's all the better. We follow their stories season after season, hoping and cheering they'll one day end up together. And, although sometimes we place our bets on the winning couple, other times all the shipping in the world isn't enough to make a perfect couple walk hand-in-hand into the sunset.

With so many series and ships to choose from, a line had to be drawn somewhere. This list features couples who have absolutely no chance of ending up together — either because the show is over, or the characters are dead. These lovebirds had every reason to wind up together, but fate (and by that, I mean the writers) had other plans.

1. Maggie and Glenn (The Walking Dead)

'The Walking Dead' [Credit: AMC]

#TheWalkingDead Season 7 premiere was a terribly sad day for Gleggie shippers. Glenn and Maggie had been together since Season 2, caring for and protecting one another throughout the zombie apocalypse. Maggie taught Glenn to stand up for himself and his principles, while the Korean kid proved time and again that Maggie would never be alone again — even after the losses of her dad and sister.

Their love and stability — amidst all the chaos — was strong enough to make their friends hope for a brighter future. With a baby on the way and a pretty happy life ahead of them, Maggie and Glenn said their goodbyes in the most awful way — while Negan bashed Glenn's brain in. While Glenn's demise was deeply saddening in a myriad of ways, his last words to Maggie are the ones that will forever define the epic love they shared.

2. Chase and Cameron (House MD)

These two were so right for each other that Jesse Spencer and Jennifer Morrison even ended up dating in real life. Dr. Robert Chase and Dr. Allison Cameron worked together under Dr. Gregory House in House MD, where their advanced diagnosis team cracked the most impossible cases and saved lives. With all the pressure House put on them, it was just a matter of time before Chase and Cameron caved to the undeniable chemistry between them — even if Cameron needed some methamphetamine to admit it.

They started out with a 'friends with benefits' relationship, which slowly evolved into love and a beautiful wedding. Sadly, things went sideways after Chase murdered a patient and Allison was unable to forgive him. They got divorced and she moved on to a new job and a new husband, while Chase ended up replacing House as the head of Diagnostic Department.

3. Kate and Sawyer (Lost)

Apart from the fact that Sawyer was a con-man and Kate was a criminal, when #Lost took off, the pair shared some moral convictions and the typical misfit attitude — not to mention some sizzling sparks. Part of the group of survivors from Ocean flight 815 who crash-landed on an island, Kate was torn between her feelings for Sawyer and Dr. Jack Sheppard. Although Sawyer tricked Kate into their first kiss, their relationship evolved and, later, he entrusted her with secretly checking up on his daughter when she left the island.

Kate and Sawyer would be perfect for each other, if they weren't both in search of their own redemption. It was because of this need to atone for all the bad they have done that they eventually ended up with partners who had all the redeeming qualities they didn't. Kate found in Jack the forgiveness and acceptance she needs, while Sawyer got his clean slate with Juliet.

4. Lagertha and Ragnar (Vikings)

'Vikings' {Credit: History Channel]

When #Vikings started, Lagertha and Ragnar were simply a young couple trying to get by in the Scandinavian mountains while raising their son. They had a passionate and feisty relationship, which included trust and a some mutual respect. They found in each other the strength they needed to take over the Earldom of Kattegat, and there they started to build up their kingdom. Lagertha was a fierce shieldmaiden and a loving mother and wife, but the young and egocentric Ragnar let his favor with the Gods blind him.

Auslaug, Ragnar and Lagertha 'Vikings' {Credit: History Channel]

While Lagertha was overseeing things in Kattegat, Ragnar cheated on her in front of their son, and then proceeded to take his new lover home with him. Lagertha left him and Ragnar married Auslaug, making her queen of Kattegat. Although they got stranded over the years, Lagertha was able to forgive Ragnar and even fought alongside him in England. Their final goodbye was filled with love and the promise that there were no regrets between them and, as Ragnar died in England, Lagertha retook her crown in Kattegat.

5. Robert Baratheon and Lyanna Stark (Game of Thrones)

'Game of Thrones' {Credit: HBO]

One can only imagine what #GameofThrones would be like if Robert Baratheon had succeeded in marrying his beloved Lyanna. I mean, the whole Robert's rebellion and the deposing of the mad king Aerys only happened because Lyanna was kidnapped by king Aerys's son, Rhaegar Targaryen. Lyanna had been promised to Robert, and their marriage would have joined the Stark and Baratheon Houses.

Lyanna's Grave in Winterfell 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Instead, Robert Baratheon lost his bride and was pushed into a marriage alliance with Cersei Lannister, while Lyanna was found on her death bed by her brother Eddard with a newborn son. In the end, Robert was betrayed and killed by the Lannisters — as was Eddard Stark — and Lyanna's son, Jon Snow, may very well be the Prince that was promised in the song of ice and fire.

6. Sookie and Eric (True Blood)

While vampire Bill Compton was Sookie's first vampire love in #TrueBlood, the Viking vampire Eric Northman was the one that truly made her happy. Throughout her relationship with Bill, Sookie was put in danger countless times, she had to choose between her love for Bill and her friends, and she was constantly forced to meddle in vampire politics. All the while, Eric shamelessly made sure Sookie knows he loved her too, but his power-driven displays of affection always missed Sookie's heart.

It's only when Eric lost his memory because of a spell, that Sookie had the chance to know the real Eric Northman — and, lo and behold, she fell madly in love with him. They shared a sexy, healthy and life-changing romance for a few months, but Eric eventually regained his memory and Sookie decided she'd have nothing more to do with vampires. In the end of True Blood, Sookie married some unknown human, while Eric resumed his life with his progeny Pam.

7. Mark and Lexie (Grey's Anatomy)

At a first glance, Mark and Lexie probably weren't a perfect match. He was a womanizer (to say the least), and she was the sweetest gal in Seattle Grace Hospital. Despite the age difference between them, Mark and Lexie worked much better together than they did apart. During their on-again-off-again relationship through the seasons, both Mark and Lexie had other relationships; it was because of Mark's decision to have a child with his new girlfriend that Lexie decided to come clean to him about how she felt.

Unfortunately, #GreysAnatomy being created by Shonda Rhymes, the heartbreak was inevitable. Before Mark had a chance to respond to Lexie's love confession, they were involved in an airplane crash that took Lexie's — and later on Mark's — life. In a extremely emotional scene, just before Lexie died, Mark let her know how much he's always loved her and how he really believed they were meant to be.

Going through a heartbreak is no piece of cake, but then again, neither is seeing your favorite couple fall out of grace with each other. Relationships can be tough — even the fictional ones — and it's easy to forget that there were some great times in between before all hell broke lose. Besides keeping in mind that there are plenty of fish in the sea for your favorite character to choose from, it's nice to surf in that wave of happiness these couple shared — while it lasted, at least.

Now it's your turn: what is the couple YOU would love to see get together? Share it in the comments!