"No mercy. No peace. This is war." Those words ring ominously through the trailer for War For The Planet Of The Apes, the apex of the trilogy which has seen Caesar grow from an infant chimp to a rebellion leader — and now, finally, into the warlord who could condemn humanity to extinction as Earth becomes a planet of apes.

And still we side with the apes over the humans. Seriously, every last human on Earth is a massive douchebag. What's up with that?

Check out the final War For The Planet Of The Apes trailer, and prepare to say an emotional goodbye to movies about apes who learn to talk, ride horses, fire guns and mimic humans in every way imaginable, but are still inherently better than us.

In War For The Planet, Caesar and the apes suffer heavy losses when an army lead by The Colonel (Woody Harrelson) incites the titular war, the outcome of which will determine who lives to walk on Earth — ape, or man.

Andy Serkis returns as Caesar (he also performed motion capture for a tie-in video game), while newcomer Amiah Miller plays Nova, a young orphan girl who the apes take under their wing, in a plot which is weirdly similar to that of Logan.

When director Matt Reeves took over the #planetoftheapes franchise with Dawn Of The Planet, it became an altogether different beast — big, bold, bloodthirsty, and surprisingly emotional. Once again, it proved that the best way to make audiences cry is to kill animals. Expect more of that in War, which hits theaters July 14.

Who'll emerge triumphant in the war for the planet — man or the apes?