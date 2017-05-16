Recently, Splash Report reported an unsourced rumor that stated Justice League was about to undergo extensive reshoots as part of a major restructuring process. As you might expect, the rumor sent fans into a frenzy (because anything will send fans into a frenzy), speculating on the state of the project and what it meant for the future of the #DCEU.

But as we clarified when the rumor came out, there was no reason to be concerned about the state of the project. And now, Warner Bros. has just shot that rumor down with a quickness.

'Justice League' Is Doing Just Fine

TheWrap states that multiple studio sources close to the project have informed them #JusticeLeague is not—I repeat, is not—undergoing restructuring. One source in particular stated the superhero epic had not gone back to additional photography ever since it wrapped last October, but was getting ready to go back behind the camera later this summer.

“There has been no additional photography to date on ‘Justice League,’ we have planned and will shoot additional pickups early summer."

To avoid any further confusion, the source went on to stress the reshoots were the usual practice of tentpole movies going back for pickups after production has wrapped:

“Additional photography has always been planned like most pictures in general but certainly for a tentpole of ‘Justice League’s’ size and scope.”

This clarification points to something that needs to be addressed.

Reshoots For Major Blockbusters Are Not A Bad Thing

We've been in this situation countless times in the past, but somehow, it's still a topic of non-news that will send gullible fans into a panic every time. Take #RogueOne, for example. Prior to its release, a batch of rumors circulated, stating the movie would go back for reshoots that would effectively change the entire movie. Sound familiar?

Fans speculated it would be Disney's first big failure and the company's entire long-term plan for the franchise was put into question. Fast-forward to December 2016, Rogue One was an incredible film that earned over $1 billion around the world. It's a lesson that some fans somehow never seem to learn: Studios schedule reshoots for most tentpoles, particularly ones that take places in connected universes where continuity is key. Marvel, in particular, is known for prescheduling its reshoots before production even begins.

What does that tell us? Regardless of its critical outcome, Justice League is in good shape and on track to hit theaters on November 17, 2017. Hopefully, this will serve as another example that encourages fans to use some common sense when reading about rumors before pushing the panic button.

