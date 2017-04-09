Apparently, the legal battle between Warner Bros and Gerald Brittle has reached another point in litigation. For those who don't know, #WarnerBros is being sued by Brittle over the rights to the stories in The Demonologist, which were the basis for the popular #TheConjuring and #Annabelle movies.

'The Demonologist' And 'The Conjuring'

The Demonologist is a book of eye-witness accounts from Ed and Lorraine Warren, who ran paranormal investigations and apparently lived through a real-life horror movie. Their stories have never been corroborated for authenticity, but the Warrens have stuck to their belief of everything they encountered as paranormal investigators being fact.

Brittle purchased the right to The Demonologist in 1978, giving him exclusive rights to any profits made from stories based on it, including The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2. But, Brittle wasn't contacted by Warner Bros. for development of The Conjuring, nor was he acknowledged in any regard as having rights to The Conjuring.

Warner Bros.' explanation for not acknowledging Brittle's rights to movies based on The Demonologist is that the studio used historical events for the basis of their story, rather than what was made known in The Demonologist. But, what Warner Bros. failed to pay attention to when making such a claim is that the historical accounts made by Ed and Lorraine Warren in The Demonologist were never verified for accuracy. The Warrens have also been accused of fabricating their stories in the past, which means Warner Bros. saying the Warrens' stories are historically accounts isn't a solid defense.

Warner Bros. Has To Prove The Warrens' Accounts Are Historically Accurate

On top of that, Warner Bros. has to prove the Warrens account of what happened in The Demonologist actually happened, otherwise the studio's explanation of using historical accounts for the basis of The Conjuring might not hold up in court. Warner Bros. has yet to receive the complaint from Brittle's counsel, but we should expect news of that to make headlines soon enough.

If that's the case, Warner Bros. would have to pay up the $900 million Brittle is asking for, and be subject to the injunction Brittle's legal team has called for in light of Warner Bros.' actions.

Who Will Win This Legal Battle?

On the other side of the argument, it's possible the claims made by Brittle will be dismissed and the case will settle right there and then. However, with the similarities between The Demonologist and The Conjuring seeming quite apparent, there's a good chance a court will rule in favor of Brittle.

