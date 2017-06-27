Star Wars fans were shocked following last week's abrupt announcement that Phil Lord and Chris Miller would be stepping down as directors of the upcoming Han Solo movie. Since the news, Ron Howard has been revealed as Disney's Chosen One, and the acclaimed directed will do everything in his power to give the film's turbulent production a safe landing. Meanwhile, the decision ultimately leaves Lord and Miller free to move onto other projects - and it looks as though their next feature may get off the ground sooner rather than later.

Following the surprising Han Solo announcement, reports immediately surfaced claiming that The Lego Movie's directing duo had met with DC to potentially helm #TheFlash. Their contributions to the #DCEU have been in limbo since 2015, when the two wrote a treatment for The Flash and were in talks to direct the film. However, the studio settled on Seth Grahame-Smith to write and direct the project before he ultimately dropped out due to creative differences. Within this time, Lord and Miller had already boarded the Millennium Falcon, and it seemed as though the pair would have no further involvement with the superhero title.

Wanted: A Director (Or Two) For The Flash

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

The Hollywood Reporter recently published an article that delved deep into recent Star Wars conundrum and stated that Lord and Miller are “in demand” and even have a job waiting for them with The Flash.

"What will happen next for Lord and Miller isn’t clear but they are in demand and have an open berth waiting for them to direct The Flash for Warner Bros., if they chose to take it... They had left that film for the Han Solo movie but could return.”

As Lord and Miller are seemingly available to direct a project now that the untitled Han Solo project is in the capable hands of Ron Howard, it wouldn't be a surprise to anyone if they decide to tackle a film they'd already spent time developing. The duo is clearly a favorite over at Warner Bros. and if their extensive history with the project is any indication, fans may be treated to a truly unique take on Barry Allen and The Flash.

Before We Tackle The Flash, We All Wait For Justice League

Although the casting of Ezra Miller in the titular role initially caused controversy among Grant Gustin fans, many have appeared to come around to the idea since his brief appearance in #JusticeLeague's hugely popular CinemaCon trailer.

We're all waiting to see how the upcoming Justice League performs, and Warner Bros. will also be keeping a close eye on how fans react to the line-up's as-yet unestablished heroes like Cyborg and The Flash. Ezra Miller did briefly appear in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, but will clearly have a more significant role in Justice League. As the future Flash movie is set after the events of Justice League, it's imperative that audiences warm to the character this November to ensure a broad fanbase for Barry Allen's standalone debut.

Miller will appear in Justice League alongside Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, and J. K. Simmons and will hit theaters on November 17th, 2017.

