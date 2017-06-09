As the first female superhero to get her own film, many predicted that Wonder Woman would perform favorably at the box office. However, nobody — not even Warner Bros themselves — was prepared for just how successful the Amazon princess's first solo outing would be. The latest instalment in the #DCEU received critical acclaim, and currently holds an impressive 92% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

#WonderWoman has also tremendously from a commercial perspective, lassoing a whopping $11 million from Thursday night previews, and following that with the biggest opening weekend ever for a film with a female director. The superhero flick has earned $103.3 million, despite the previous estimates suggesting it would only earn $65 million.

While a lot of fans are already anticipating a sequel, there has been no official confirmation that Warner Bros. ever intended for Diana Prince to get a second solo movie. What's more, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Patty Jenkins has yet to sign on to direct a potential sequel. They report that a Wonder Woman sequel wasn't particularly being discussed by Warner Bros.; instead, discussions about the next instalments in the DCEU franchise focused on Justice League Dark and the upcoming Batgirl solo movie, helmed by Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Joss Whedon.

The Future Of Wonder Woman and THE DCEU

Since Patty Jenkins didn't initially sign on to do a Wonder Woman sequel, she now finds herself in an incredibly strong negotiating position, due to the film's incredible success. Before signing on for the first Wonder Woman, Jenkins's most well-known film was 2003's Monster, a movie that featured an award-winning performance by Charlize Theron as serial killer Aileen Wournos. With the biggest opening weekend for a female director under her belt, Jenkins now has a lot more clout at the negotiating table.

As for the future, the overwhelming success of the #GalGadot-led feature may have a dramatic impact on the future of the DCEU. Wonder Woman has undoubtedly changed the game; instead of focusing on more male-centric movies, Warner Bros may opt to focus on more female superheroes, in the hopes of repeating the success of Wonder Woman. It's certainly not out of the question for them to bring a Wonder Woman sequel to the forefront.

Either way, there's no denying that Wonder Woman exceeded everyone's expectations — both as a film and as a commercial product. With the movie still making a killing at the box office, we're sure that Wonder Woman will continue deflecting the odds like she does bullets.

Do you think Warner Bros will go ahead with a Wonder Woman sequel? Tell your thoughts in the comment section below!

(Source: Uproxx, The Hollywood Reporter)