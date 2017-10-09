With the social media embargo for Thor: Ragnarok lifted, we finally know just how much the critics love Taika Waititi's turn in the Marvel arena. But if that wasn't incentive enough for you to see Ragnarok, now, thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we've been given a look at one of the most talked-about scenes in the film. Based on this clip alone, it's easy to see why #MCU's latest tentpole movie simply cannot be missed.

As we can see in the clip, our God of Thunder is clearly surprised to see his friend Hulk in the ring. In Thor: Ragnarok, Thor crashes on the planet Sakaar and, in the Grandmaster's arena, he is is forced to confront #Hulk, who strangely doesn't seem to remember Thor even though they've often fought side-by-side. While the clip doesn't show the actual fight, we do get to see a bewildered Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) and an uncomfortable Loki (Tom Hiddleston), who may have lied to the Grandmaster about Hulk and Thor's history.

The clip shows Thor trying to chat with the green beast, thinking that his "friend from work" wouldn't harm him. Of course he's unaware that Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), is Sakaar’s most popular fighter. At the end of Age of Ultron, the Hulk, after saving the day, is shown disappearing into the stars on the Quinjet. From there we can deduce that he ended up on Sakaar and quickly became the planet's biggest folk hero.

Thor discovers the Quinjet in 'Ragnarok'. [Credit: Marvel Studios]

In Ragnarok, we know Thor will discovers the Quinjet, perhaps before encountering his friend in ring. Although Hulk has been a major part of the #Avengers, the hero hasn't had much character development. Thor: Ragnarok will deal with Hulk's evolution and how he finds himself fitting better in Sakaar than on Earth. Hulk will even talk, more articulate than he was before, and many fans are hoping that Ragnarok will set the stage for the popular Planet Hulk storyline in a future film — though that remains to be confirmed by the execs over at #Marvel.

It's clear that the third Thor film will be worlds apart (pun intended) from the thunder god's first two outings. And while we're not quite sure just how effectively Hulk will factor into Thor's fight against Hela, we must say, he (and this clip) have certainly made us all the more eager to see Thor: Ragnarok.

Are you looking forward to the Hulk's role in Thor: Ragnarok? Sound off below.

(Source: Entertainment Weekly)