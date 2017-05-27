After a lengthy three-year wait (or three decades, depending on who you ask), a Wonder Woman movie is finally hitting theatres. With a week to go until the film's release, it seems the marketing has finally kicked it into high gear, ready to introduce the world to #GalGadot's Diana Prince.

Given Warner Bros.' history of spoiling third-act twists in trailers and TV spots, Wonder Woman's dedication to maintaining secrecy is refreshing. Still, many fans feel as if they have the plot figured out already: Steve Trevor will crash on Themyscira, Wonder Woman will leave with him to stop the war, Ares will be revealed as the behind-the-scenes villain, resulting in a climactic battle between the forces of good and evil. Been there, done that, right? Wrong. Sure, the broad strokes have been painted, but what happens between these events is a complete mystery. So without further ado, here are five ways #WonderWoman can still surprise us!

5. Steve Trevor (Somehow) Manages To Live

'Wonder Woman' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Wonder Woman's trailers have done a good job of showcasing Steve Trevor's protective but lovable personality, but one thing is pretty clear: He doesn't make it to the end credits. Sure, Chris Pine is a big name with a multi-picture deal, but that doesn't change the fact that his character is the only mortal protagonist in the film's main cast. How will he survive a four-way fight between a demigod Amazonian princess, a master of poison, an evil German general, and the God of War? In short, he probably won't. That's not to mention the fact that the film takes place during World War I, which would make Steve over 100 years old (and almost definitely dead) in present day.

That said, Warner Bros. would be making a huge mistake allowing Steve to live through Wonder Woman, only to die off-screen at some point. The audience would be robbed of closure for a character they were likely very invested in, and a side comment regarding his fate in Justice League would never live up to seeing his actual death. However, that huge mistake would also be a huge surprise, so who knows which one Patty Jenkins and co. favored.

4. The Amazonian Mother Box Is Shown

'Wonder Woman' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

#JusticeLeague's plot will revolve around three Mother Boxes that are (quite conveniently) on Earth. Mankind's Mother Box is presumably with Cyborg, the Atlantean Mother Box is in, well, Atlantis, and the Amazons likely keep theirs in Themyscira. Considering what a large role these MacGuffins will play in Justice League, it's strange that we haven't heard anything about them making an appearance in Wonder Woman. It's the last DCEU entry before Justice League, and a lot is riding on the success of the former. A small tease for the semi-sequel could help drum up some audience interest without taking away from the film at hand.

So where can we expect to see it? Common sense says that the vault Hippolyta and young Diana were touring in the third trailer is the most likely option — perhaps a quick shot of it as the two pass by to get to the God Killer sword, much like the Infinity Gauntlet from Odin's vault in Thor?

3. Themyscira And The Amazons Bite The Dust

'Wonder Woman' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Themyscira has always been closely associated with paradise, so what better way to pull the rug out from under the audience by destroying it? Think about it: Wonder Woman, having defeated Ares (and likely losing Steve Trevor), returns to her homeland. Only, oh no, the entire island has been ravaged! The Amazons (including Queen Hippolyta) are either slain or frozen, and the buildings have been reduced to rubble. It would be a dark note to end the film (especially when you factor in Steve's almost certain death), but dark enough to turn Diana away from mankind for the next century.

Should this happen, the only question is who would be responsible. Danny Huston's General Ludendorff will likely be dealt with halfway through the film, and Ares will probably be busy with Wonder Woman as said ravaging is occurring. That leaves Doctor Poison with the time and means to take out an island of super-women — at least until Justice League rolls around. After all, who's going to spew Themysciran/Apokoliptian exposition if not the semi-immortal Queen of the Amazons?

2. Atlantis Gets A Shoutout

This potential surprise, unlike the rest, isn't very specific. It could happen in a number of forms, be it a name drop, a flashback, or even a character cameo. If I were to guess, I'd say the reference (should it occur) would be tied directly into the previously mentioned (and also unconfirmed) Mother Box Easter Egg.

Picture it now: Young Diana points out the Mother Box in the vault as Hippolyta brushes it off by saying it's just one of three. Diana, curious as ever, asks where the others are. Now, Hippolyta can either mention Atlantis, look out at the sea, or just say something vague like "underwater." As you can tell, screenwriting isn't my calling.

1. Wonder Woman Takes Flight

'Wonder Woman' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Given how well trained the #DCEU's Wonder Woman appears to be, it's shocking to learn that she can't fly. From the action we've seen in trailers and Batman v Superman, her mid-air punches and kicks are the result of some ginormous leaps, not the gift of flight. Having said that, some TV spots and trailers continue to tease the answer as to whether or not she can fly. Sure, she can jump, but hovering in mid-air for prolonged periods of time can't be considering leaping — can it?

Whatever the case, seeing Wonder Woman fly (even briefly) would be a cool surprise for the movie. As for why she doesn't use it in the future, like when she's kicking a monstrous alien general/human billionaire's ass, there's an easy explanation. Maybe the ability to fly was a result of siphoning energy from Ares/a weapon/a gift from the gods? Or, perhaps the battle with Ares drained her so much that she could not fly again, and was relegated to long-distance jumps? If that's the case, she should get started on the Invisible Jet ASAP.

Wonder Woman is in theaters June 2, 2017.