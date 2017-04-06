We Finally Know When Marvel's 'Cloak And Dagger' Series Will Arrive

Now, while #CloakAndDagger may not be the most widely known of #Marvel comic book characters, they've long been cult fan favorites, with a small yet devoted fan base taking great pleasure in the duo's (increasingly infrequent) appearances across the company's comic book universe. They're also, of course, precisely the sort of well-fleshed out yet largely unknown heroes that are perfectly suited to a television adaptation, making the recent confirmation that they would be heading to #Freeform — with a ten episode first season order — all the more exciting.

However, while the word around Hollywood has suggested that the show will debut sometime in 2018, we haven't yet had any official confirmation as to when Cloak and Dagger might finally hit the small screen. Until now. Y'see:

And, according to Freeform's Vice President of Programming, Karey Burke, it won't be for a while yet. During a recent interview with THR, Burke confirmed that Cloak and Dagger will indeed be arriving "winter 2018," meaning that we've likely got a year and a half to wait before we get to see the heroes on screen.

On the plus side, however, it seems that when Cloak and Dagger does arrive, it might well be with Freeform's also recently announced #NewWarriors series in tow. Whether they air on the same night however, seems to still be very much in the air. As Burke put it, after being straight up asked whether the two shows would air together:

"That's not a bad idea. We're modeling schedules now as we head into the upfront [on April 19]. That is one alternative. Or we may stick with a comedy night and a drama night as originals that we're doing now. Or we could not pair them together and have a Marvel comedy on the comedy night and Cloak and Dagger as part of the drama night."

For anyone hoping to see a crossover event between the two shows, though — in the vein of The CW's DC shows, for instance — it might be worth tempering those expectations. As Burke put it, when asked about the possibility of a crossover:

"If you know these two properties, they're not particularly connected. There are many degrees of separation with where they fall in the Marvel universe. But anything is possible with Marvel. Their tones are so wildly different. Cloak is this angst-filled achingly beautiful heartfelt romantic drama. And Squirrel Girl is a balls-out comedy."

And so for now, we may just have to content ourselves with the knowledge that the near future will likely bring a whole lot of Marvel-themed TV shows our way — we just might have to be patient for a while yet.

