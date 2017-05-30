For all the #DC Comics fans in the world, there's been plenty of debate and contention regarding the way visual director #ZackSnyder has been handling DC and Warner Bros.' mammoth franchise, the DC Extended Universe.

After the stellar success of the rival Marvel Cinematic Universe and 20th Century Fox's X-Men Universe, DC's attempt has thus far fallen critically flat due to its too-somber tone and lack of cohesive characterization. But even amongst the naysayers, no one could take any joy from when Snyder announced that he would be stepping down from finishing up the major #DCEU event Justice League due to a family tragedy.

Recently Snyder broke the sad news that his 20-year-old daughter August committed suicide in March. At the time, the family made the decision to keep the news private, and production of #JusticeLeague was put on a non publicized two-week break.

Zack Snyder on set [Credit: Warner Bros.]

After throwing himself back into the production as a cathartic measure, Snyder decided to step back from finishing up the project to take time to be with his family, including his other children. Warner Bros. reportedly offered to push back the release date of the movie, but Snyder ultimately decided to pass the directorship on to another.

And so sci-fi darling #JossWhedon was brought on board to replace Snyder. Warner Bros. announced that Whedon would be finishing up the production of Justice League, a choice that fans generally approved of despite the tragic circumstances of the handover.

So what exactly will Whedon bring to the set of Justice League? Variety spoke with DCEU producer Charles Roven at the red carpet premiere for the franchise's hopeful looking Wonder Woman, and he spoke a little about where Whedon will be taking Justice League from here.

Whedon had previously been tapped by DC to write and direct Batgirl, so he was already involved with the studio when Snyder's family tragedy struck. And according to Roven, it was Snyder who convinced Whedon to helm the Justice League ship following his exit.

Roven says that the studio is excited to work with Whedon, but of course expressed his sadness over the events leading to the exit of both Snyder and his wife, producer Deborah Snyder, from the movie. As for what exactly Whedon will be doing with Justice League now, here's what Roven had to say:

"[Whedon] was already working with us on some of the scenes for that additional photography that we’re going to be doing shortly. It was fortunate that Zack convinced him, and he agreed to step in and finish the movie - to help Zack finish his vision. We’re excited about that."

Honestly, having Snyder and Whedon on the same ship seems like a promising idea. Of course, it is fairly late in the day by now, so Whedon's input won't really change Snyder's original tone and vision for the movie, one that looked pretty darn excellent based on the teaser trailer.

Rather, Whedon's role will be to complete the reshoots still in production, and oversee the rest of Justice League's post-production, of which there shall likely be a lot. And although we are saddened by the circumstances surrounding this switch up, it will certainly be interesting to see what the two directors manage to produce with their powers combined.

(Source: Variety)