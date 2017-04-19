Here's a random fact for ya, It fans: we almost got a 10-hour adaptation helmed by the one, the only Night of the Living Dead maestro George A. Romero! No doubt the notoriously wordy Stephen King would have been delighted at a longer running time, and nobody can doubt Romero's horror credentials.

Legendary screenwriter Lawrence D.Cohen spoke to Shock 'Til You Drop about making the first 1990 #It adaptation, and things could have done pretty differently:

At that point, the sky was the limit  there was no restriction as to how many hours the miniseries was going to be  8, 10, even 12 – and the guys already had George Romero in mind to direct. I thought he was a genius match for this particular piece. As the creator of 'Night of the Living Dead', he was an amazing talent in his own right, and given his prior King association with 'Creepshow', he was a natural and sexy choice that further psyched me about wanting to do the project."

One thing's for sure, it would have been a completely different movie. Sound off in the comments about your preferences for an #It movie below.

