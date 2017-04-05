Of all the juicy secrets discovered on the recent Spider-Man: Homecoming set visit, one detail is particularly interesting, not because of what it gives away about the movie per se — but because of a clear comparison it draws to another superhero movie, specifically DC's much-derided Batman v Superman.

Quite significant spoilers beyond this point about Vulture, Homecoming's villain, so don't read on if you'd rather not know how or why he came into being.

The opening sequence of Homecoming is seemingly set in 2012, a flashback to the Battle of New York whose major ongoing repercussions for the Avengers were still being felt in Age of Ultron and Civil War.

The havoc wreaked on the Big Apple in The Avengers results in a construction team lead by Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) turning up at Stark Tower to assess the damage. On arrival, though, they learn that a Stark-funded government agency called Damage Control will be handling the mess (imaginative name, guys!).

Finding himself out of a job, Toomes steals a ton of Chitauri tech, explaining how he became the villainous Vulture in the years between that flashback and the present day. It's an interesting decision to open Homecoming with the villain's origin story, but I'm not sure how convincing it is that the act of being usurped would send Toomes into such a rage that he'd make the decision to become an airborn revenger with Stark in his sights.

Déjà-vu? ['Batman v Superman', Warner Bros.]

Putting that aside, though, the flashback as seen from somebody else's perspective is particularly interesting as a storytelling device because it's the exact same technique employed by Batman v Superman. In that film, we revisit the climax of Man of Steel as seen through the eyes of Bruce Wayne, giving him a reason to see Superman as public enemy number one.

Although it was an imaginative way to shine a light on how the sheer destruction of these enormous, climactic battles destroy real lives on the streets below while the superpowered individuals come through unscathed, it ultimately fell flat. Batman's grudge against Superman was unfounded. Am I open to the idea being deployed in a more successful way in Homecoming? Sure, but on paper Toomes's motivation for becoming a killer feels similarly unconvincing.

We'll find out soon enough. Spider-Man: Homecoming opens on July 6, 2017.

How do you feel about this storytelling device from BvS being used to explain the Vulture's villainous motivations in Spider-Man: Homecoming?

