Hannibal Lecter may be a murderous genius, but he's as quotable as he is deadly... The entire cast of the tautly written Silence of the Lambs deliver a constant, chilling zingers, and it's this smart script, rather than any amount of horror and gore, that makes the film so incredible. Read and relive some of the very best Silence of the Lambs quotes.

The Best 'Silence of the Lambs' Quotes: Hannibal Lecter

A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice chianti. [on telephone] I do wish we could chat longer, but... I'm having an old friend for dinner. I've no plans to call on you, Clarice. The world is more interesting with you in it. You know what you look like to me, with your good bag and your cheap shoes? You look like a rube. A well scrubbed, hustling rube with a little taste. Enthrall me with your acumen.

You still wake up sometimes, don't you? You wake up in the dark and hear the screaming of the lambs. Memory, Agent Starling, is what I have instead of a view. Well, Clarice - have the lambs stopped screaming? Amputate a man's leg and he can still feel it tickling. Tell me, mum, when your little girl is on the slab, where will it tickle you? Oh, and Senator, just one more thing: love your suit! I tell you things, you tell me things. Not about this case, though. About yourself. Quid pro quo. All good things to those who wait.

The Best 'Silence of the Lambs' Quotes: Other Characters

Multiple Miggs: "I can smell your cunt"

Roden: "Agent Starling, meet Mr. Acherontia styx... Better known to his friends as the Death's-head moth."

Chilton: "The doctors managed to reset her jaw more or less. Saved one of her eyes. His pulse never got above 85, even when he ate her tongue."

Chilton: "Oh, he's a monster. Pure psychopath. So rare to capture one alive. From a research point of view, Lecter is our most prized asset."

Clarice: "They don't have a name for what he is."

Clarice: "Your anagrams are showing, Doctor."

Catherine Martin: "NO! DON'T YOU LEAVE ME HERE YOU FUCKIN' BITCH, NO! Don't you leave me here, this guy is fucking crazy!"

The Best 'Silence of the Lambs' Quotes: Buffalo Bill

It rubs the lotion on its skin or else it gets the hose again. Would you fuck me? I'd fuck me. I'd fuck me hard. I'd fuck me so hard. YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT PAIN IS!

