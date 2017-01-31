Yee-haw, head on down to the lil' white chapel — can you hear them wedding bells chiming? Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood is reportedly engaged to her bandmate and partner Zach Villa thanks to a not-so-subtle announcement. While it may seem that Dolores is shacked up with James Marsden's Teddy on #HBO's wild west shoot out, outside the realm of TV, #EvanRachelWood's heart belongs to someone else. Showing off silver rings at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29, it was reported that Villa introduced Wood as his "fiancé" to Mr. Robot star Rami Malek.

A rep has since confirmed the news, however, eagle-eyed fans spotted that we missed an Instagram post from all the way back in December. Looking on the duo's Instagram page for their band, Rebel and a Basketcase, we were too distracted by Wood's award win for #Westworld to notice that not only were the duo announcing that they were a couple, but that the rings were already in place late last year.

Marrying A Basketcase

This will be Wood's second wedding, having been previously been married to Billy Elliot star Jamie Bell. Wood and Bell met on the set of Green Day's "Wake Me Up When September Ends," began briefly dating in 2005, and separated in 2006. Wood went on to have a second high-profile relationship with rock star Marilyn Manson, which ended in the midst of their engagement. Wood rekindled her relationship with Bell in 2011 and the pair married in 2012. The pair have one child together, but separated in 2014 while remaining friends; they are fiercely protective of their son and to this day have never revealed his name.

As for Villa, the duo met in 2015 at a John Hughes-themed cabaret and soon formed electro-pop Rebel and a Basketcase. Clearly in it for the long haul, both romantically and creatively, the duo released their first album in September 2016. Wood herself is openly bisexual, but told Twitter that she has battled a phobia toward her sexuality since coming out:

"I am divorced with a son and no matter who I am with I am (#)stillbisexual. I can assure you that whatever 'straight privilege' I sometimes get accused of having gets erased by biphobia. Remember, bisexuality doesn't mean halfway between gay or straight. It is its own identity. I think in some cases people don't want to be labelled because they are ashamed to be bisexual. And this needs to stop."

Wood has expressed that she will be rocking pantsuits throughout the award season, and her blue velvet number from the SAG didn't fail to impress as it matched with Villa's little blue number too. It is unknown when the pair will tie the knot, but with a second season of Westworld not scheduled until sometime in 2018, they have more than enough time to decide whether they want a traditional wedding or a wild west theme — I'm guessing they won't be opting for robotic hosts to run the ceremony though.

