Despite only giving us a quick flavor of things to come, the teaser for Black Panther is packed with action, bright colors, an intriguing villain and Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa. The teaser's spectacle was so impressive that it's easy to miss smaller details, but that didn't stop hardcore T'Challa fans from spotting the inclusion of Kimoyo Beads in #Marvel's latest trailer.

As fans will know, Wakanda is home to a huge stash of Vibranium and the hidden country's technological advancements have benefited from this multipurpose metal. As Kevin Feige and Ryan Coogler have already explained that T'Challa's immense strength comes from the Heart-Shaped Herb, the presence of Kimoyo Beads cements the fact that Ulysses Klaue wasn't lying about Wakanda's technological dominance.

What Are Kimoyo Beads?

Kimoyo Beads are an advanced communication technology that has been adapted from Vibranium by the Wakandans to serve a number of purposes. The bracelet always begins with a 'Prime Bead', and subsequent beads are added according to the needs of the wearer. Some of those that have been illustrated in the comics are as follows:

Prime Bead: The Prime Bead is the first piece that is added to the bracelet, worn by every Wakandan since their birth. It also stores every piece of medical knowledge about the Wakandan who is wearing it.

The Prime Bead is the first piece that is added to the bracelet, worn by every Wakandan since their birth. It also stores every piece of medical knowledge about the Wakandan who is wearing it. AV Bead: As suggested from its acronym, the audio/visual bead provides its owner with a holographic display, which allows them to access the Wakandan database. Apart from being a handy search engine, the AV bead also allows the user to access video files on any frequency and broadcast it on an adjustable holographic screen.

Communication Bead: Another practical addition to the bracelet is the communication bead, which acts as every Wakandan's hands-free mobile cellphone. It also relieves the user from typing and substitutes the boring act with a form of sign language that can be utilized to send text messages.

How Will It Be Used In The MCU?

Fans of the #MCU have already been introduced to Tony Stark's technology, but now it's Wakanda's turn to flex its technological advancements. The MCU has also already showcased the strength of Vibranium through Cap's shield, Vision's body and Black Panther's suit, but with the involvement of the Kimoyo beads, we might be able to understand the practical uses of the other-worldly metal.

'Black Panther' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

During an interview with Popular Science, the artist behind many #BlackPanther comics, Brian Steelfreeze, mentioned the Wakandan bracelet can be used to provide information about the user's past, while also serving as a cell-phone, medical directory and GPS. So, this means we might be witnessing some much-needed exposition about Wakanda's past through the AV Kimoyo bead,

The bracelet started off as a way to tell some of the backstory without doing a flashback. Instead of cutting away from the actual story, we’d have someone pull up a screen of what they’re talking about instead. A bead acts as a cell phone, but from there we thought about the other beads: what if another bead is their personal data, holding medical records and such. What if a separate bead is GPS? If you work a certain job, you’d get a bead tied to the machines of that workplace.

'Black Panther' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

The teaser has shown that the Kimoyo bead will be in the possession of T'Challa, Kilmonger, Okoye and the lip-plated elder, Isaach De Bankolé. Since the MCU has been often been criticized for the characters conversing with each other without the presence of a communication device, the introduction of the Kimoyo beads will certainly bring an end to that complaint.

Even though it is evident that Black Panther will be dealing with the political conflicts that will haunt T'Challa's term as the King of Wakanda, these details are proof enough that fans will be treated to a whole lot of Wakandan technology. As the movie is slated for a February 2018 release, it will be interesting to see what other details crop up in the theatrical trailer of Black Panther.

Are there any other details that you have spotted in the Black Panther teaser? Let me know in the comment section!

(Source: Comicbook, Marvel Wikia, Tumblr)