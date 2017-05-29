Twin Peaks Season 3 is off to a crookedly delicious start, and the questions are just rolling in from all sides. From the mysterious creature in the New York glass box to Blue Rose, the new season of #TwinPeaks is giving us plenty of new material to work with. Some of these new puzzles have arrived in number form, and needless to say, we may never understand their full significance. We've so far been given four episodes, and we've seen plenty of numbers mentioned — in characteristically cryptic form — but, in the words of Gordon Cole, "what the hell" can we make of them?

Spoilers for Twin Peaks Season 3 abound below!

430. Richard And Linda

In the very first new-footage sequence of Twin Peaks Season 3, we see Agent Cooper talking with the Giant (or ???????, as he's credited) in what many speculate to be the White Lodge. During their exchange, ??????? says to Cooper:

"Remember 430. Richard and Linda."

As much as I'd like to write that I've cracked this case, I'm afraid the evidence hasn't appeared to us yet. And as to who Richard and Linda are, only time will tell — or, knowing #DavidLynch, it won't.

253 = 2:53

In Episode 1, Cooper first meets the Arm, a sort of nerve-like tree with a talking mush of flesh on top that's meant to be a replacement for the Man From Another Place. The Arm tells Coop:

"253. Time and time again."

Luckily for us, it seems these numbers represent the scheduled time for Good Cooper and his doppelgänger (doppelCoop) to exchange places. In Episode 2, we see the American Girl (coincidentally/not so coincidentally played by Ronette Pulaski actress Phoebe Augustine) check her watch just before Cooper leaves the room through the socket. The time is 2:53. Case closed!

15 And 3 = Room 315

In Episode 2, when Cooper arrives in the Purple Room, he sees the socket in the wall with a number 15 on it. The blind woman, Naido, discourages him from going near the socket and instead beckons him to the roof, and he follows. When he comes back down to a changed room, we see that the number above the socket has also changed to a 3.

As we know — and was later confirmed when Jade takes Cooper's keys out of his pocket — his room at the Great Northern in Twin Peaks was number 315. And poor Jade had to give Dougie two rides.

119 = Call For Help?

After Dougie leaves the house with Jade, the man following them plants something on Dougie's car, which he'd left behind. There's a cut to a child peering at the action from behind the blinds. A drug addled woman (possibly his mother) cries out behind him, "One one nine! One one nine!" But what do these numbers mean? Is her brain confusing dialing 911 with 119? Does she want to "call for help"?

Intrepid Redditor FarSoun noticed that the number 119 crops up again on the police car that shows up outside Bill Hastings's house (pictured above) in South Dakota, and it's also curious to note that the number of the police car that arrives to investigate the smell coming from Ruth Davenport's apartment is 116 (911 upside down).

In my opinion, there are some parallels to be drawn between the little boy and his drug-addled mother and the little boy and his grandma in Twin Peaks Season 2. And if you remember, their appearance was never fully explained or revisited.

Do you have any other insights into the numbers in Twin Peaks Season 3?