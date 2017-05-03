After 20 agonizing episodes of waiting in The Flash, we finally found out who the God of Speed really is in the aptly titled "I Know Who You Are." And it was a revelation which was incredibly lackluster, as Barry quickly goes over all the events thus far in his head, allowing him to realise that Savitar is in fact his future self. This, fans worked out months ago. But, however the revelation played out, we can all breathe a big sigh of relief now we know for sure who Savitar really is, and get down to the important stuff: speculating on what this means for the show.

How Will Barry Become Savitar?

To understand this, we have to understand Savitar's timeline in #TheFlash, which is either indomitably confusing or ridden with plot holes. Or possibly both. But here's what we know so far.

Sometime in the future, Barry goes dark and becomes Savitar, possibly because Savitar killed Iris. Here's where things get a bit hazy — from what we were told early on in Season 3, Savitar is the Flash's arch-nemesis in the future, causing future Barry to trap Savitar in the Speed Force. Thanks to the Speed Force being out of time, this allowed Savitar to interact with speedsters at any point in time, but he couldn't be seen by normal people. This meant a lot of Barry getting beaten up by an invisible man.

Julian was Savitar's mouthpiece. [Credit: The CW]

Savitar could only communicate with the team using Julian as a mouthpiece, which is when he literally told Team Flash, "I am the future Flash," and absolutely no-one got the double meaning. It's really depressing when the viewers of the show are cleverer than the characters, but I digress.

Get Up To Speed:

Savitar's imprisonment ended when, in a blindingly stupid move, the team chucked the Philosopher's Stone into the Speed Force, allowing Savitar to use it and escape. He wasn't at full power until he stole the part of the stone that Caitlin took. And the rest is history.

Flash's Future, Savitar's Past

Now, Team Flash are planning to trap Savitar in the Speed Force again... or maybe for the first time. This is the part of the plot that is very, very unclear. If Team Flash succeed, it would seem that they trap Savitar twice, as the Savitar they're chasing down has already been trapped in the Speed Force. That would mean that Barry becomes Savitar in the future as a result of his showdown with Savitar — and whoever betrays him, dies, and suffers a fate worse than death.

Caitlin's the one who betrayed him, right? [Credit: The CW]

This seems rather circular, almost paradoxical and I'm pretty certain that there's a lot of plot holes involved. This is especially the case as the writers seem to think that Team Flash's plan to trap Savitar now is the first time he's been trapped (except he already escaped from entrapment.) So at this point in Savitar's timeline, him being trapped in the Speed Force is in the past, not the future.

It's also possible that Barry will choose not to become Savitar but that would definitely cause a paradox. Of course, this isn't the first time we've seen a villain defeated in this way: Back in Season 1, the Reverse Flash winked out of existence when his ancestor, Eddie Thawne, killed himself. So, perhaps this is a solution to the time-bending, rules-of-narrative-logic-defying Savitar problem.

Hopefully, all of this will be explained in the upcoming episodes of The Flash Season 3. But remember kids, if a show seems too complicated, sometimes that means that the writers don't know what's going on either! Keep an eye out for plot holes as we race towards the finale.

