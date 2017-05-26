Pokémon started a whopping 20 years ago, and has spawned countless generations of video games, anime series, movies, merchandise and manga series. While much of Pokémon changes from generation to generation, Ash and Pikachu are a duo that has appeared in every episode and every movie of the Pokémon franchise. Fans still remember how Ash first met his legendary partner Pikachu and how the pair didn't initially get along.

Back In 1998

Pikachu refused the get into his Pokéball and disobeyed his trainer, which resulted in Ash tying a rope around Pikachu and drag him along. Pikachu did not come to trust Ash until they were put in danger by a flock of Spearows chasing after them. It was at this point they met Misty and began their Pokémon adventures. However, the next movie is set to alter everything we know.

Everything Is Set To Change

Ash and Pikachu appear to be getting a new origin story with the franchise's 20th movie, Pokémon the Movie 20: I Choose You! The synopsis for the movie also indicated a clear alteration to the start of the pair's adventures:

Ash, a boy living in Pallet Town, greeted the morning of his 10th birthday, the day he could become qualified to become a Pokémon Trainer. Ash's heart was filled with a desire for Pokémon he has never seen before and a world he has never seen before, but while he was meant to be given a Pokémon that would become his partner at the Oak Laboratories, he ended up severely oversleeping, and all that was left for him was a single Pikachu, a Pokémon that did not get attached to humans. "Do you hate me? I like you!" Even though the two were at odds with one another, their friendship deepened little by little, and as they looked up at the legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh that flew through the sky on the day they set off, Ash and Pikachu swore an oath as they held one of its Rainbow Wings: "Let's go meet it together one day!" And thus, Pikachu and Ash, who set off on his journey to become the world's greatest Pokémon Master, end up meeting the Trainers Makoto and Soji on their way before getting told a legend concerning Ho-Oh. "Those who, guided by the Rainbow Wing, meet with Ho-Oh, shall become the Heroes of the Rainbow." Ash and the others end up getting guided by Marshadow, a mysterious Pokémon that had been lurking in Ash's shadow without anyone realizing, and make their way to Mount Tensei, where Ho-Oh lives, but a strong enemy appears before them. Will the duo manage to reach Ho-Oh?! In order for them to fulfill the promise they swore on the day the departed, the two of them now begin an adventure that will last until they become "true partners"!

What Can We Expect?

Ash and Pikachu are going to set off on an untold adventure. The trailer clearly shows iconic moments from when Ash and Pikachu first met and will answer why Ho-Oh first appears the night they left Pallet Town. The first set of questions for fans will involve the new trainers Soji and Makoto, who both appear to have Pokémon from the fourth generation region of Sinnoh. Joining Ash and Pikachu in their adventure, neither have ever been mentioned or appeared in the #anime prior to this film.

The movie will also feature a mysterious new seventh generation legendary Pokémon, Marshadow, and further rewrite Pokémon history. All throughout the first generation of the show, it is established numerous times that there are only 151 Pokémon, so if this movie is canon, does Ash forget meeting these trainers and Pokémon?

'Pokémon the Movie 20: I Choose You!' [Credit: Toho]

This Is A Pokémon First!

One thing the Pokémon movies have never done is mess with the continuity of the show. While you have always been able to roughly place when the movies take place alongside the show, they have never altered the show. This film will see Ash and Pikachu bond and go on an adventure with a new pair of Pokémon Trainers prior to meeting Misty and Brock. Needless to say, there is a lot of confusion for fans as to whether or not the film series is set to take a new course in retelling Ash's old adventures with a new crew. The film is set to be released on July 15th and is sure to set some waves in the Pokémon fandom.

What are you thoughts on this unconventional approach for a Pokémon movie? Are Ash and Pikachu having their past rewritten?