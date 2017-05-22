Just recently, #Hellboy was confirmed to be getting a reboot titled Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen. Directed by Neil Marshall and starring David Harbour of Stranger Things fame as the titular character, Rise of the Blood Queen promises to be a gritty R-Rated reboot for the beer-guzzling, demonic protector of mankind. The announcement divided the fanbase of the original Hellboy series, since the reboot ends all hopes of director Guillermo del Toro completing his would-be Hellboy trilogy.

That being said, it's possible to get an idea as to what Guillermo had in mind for the third installment. Here's everything we know about what del Toro had in store for Red's epic conclusion.

HellDad: A Family-Centered Opening

Hellboy II: The Golden Army ended with Hellboy (Ron Perlman) realizing that his lover Liz Sherman (Selma Blair) was having not one, but two kids. Hellboy was going to become an unlikely father of twins, and this was going to play a part in the now-defunct third Hellboy movie.

In an interview with Empire, Perlman revealed that Hellboy's twin children would play a vital part in the scrapped third movie, and also described how uniquely messed up it would be for the plot:

Ron Perlman: The two twins: one would look like the mum and one would look like the dad. And one of them was going to be completely fucking corrupt, the other one angelic. Which one was which? Only Guillermo would make the fucked-up-looking one be the angel. So then that adds to the saga.

The mere image of Hellboy being a father of two children with strong ties to the supernatural would have surely been something worth seeing - and would have surely played a part in the closing moments of the film too.

Rasputin's Return

The DVD of Hellboy II: The Golden Army featured an animated comic titled The Zinco Epilogue, which foreshadows the events of the sequel. Here, wealthy businessman Roderick Zinco recovers Kroenen's head and resurrects it. In an abandoned Nazi safe-house located in the Arctic, Zinco installs the head into a robot's body - much to the delight of both Kroenen and the ghost of Grigori #Rasputin (Karel Roden).

The plan to trigger the Ragnarok was never stopped with Rasputin's demise, but merely delayed.

In the comics, Zinco was Rasputin's chosen messenger for Project Ragna Rok, which aims to usher the apocalypse. The Zinco Epilogue follows this faithfully, and sets up Zinco's loyalty to the Russian oculist who is also his master. So, Hellboy 3 would not only have showed old and new villains with Nazi ties, but it would have featured Hellboy fighting a killer Nazi robot.

The Prophesied Ragnarok

As Ron Perlman described in the Motor City Comic Con, the grand finale for the Hellboy movies would have been rightfully "...epic and conclusive and a resolve for all these, almost, Greek oracle promises of the destiny of Hellboy."

The only way to do justice to the total, almost Biblical devastation of the Ragnarok was through a massive cinematic scale that was - in Perlman's words - "twice as big" as the first two movies combined, and this grand apocalyptic vision is exactly what scared studios and potential financiers away from Hellboy 3.

Del Toro admitted that the lack of funds was a major hindrance to the production of Hellboy 3. Though neither of them flopped at the box office, the first two Hellboy movies only made enough to break even, making the ambitious Hellboy 3 a dangerously expensive gamble studios would rather not partake in.

Creatively, I would love to make it. But... it [Hellboy 3] is proven almost impossible to finance. Not from MY side, but from the studio side. If I was a multimillionaire, I would finance it myself, but I spend all my money on rubber monsters. - Guillermo del Toro

Hellboy's Dark Destiny

In a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) thread, Del Toro revealed some plot details for his ideal Hellboy 3. The director would have tackled Hellboy's "inevitable destiny" as Anung Un Rama, the Right Hand of Doom, with an ironic twist.

Hellboy has to become the beast of the Apocalypse to be able to defend humanity, but at the same time he becomes a much darker being. - Guillermo del Toro

This would make the prophecy the Angel of Death told Liz in The Golden Army come true, giving a bittersweet conclusion to Hellboy's story, along with those of his friends and other allies who didn't want him to turn to the dark side.

If Guillermo del Toro was given the chance to finish his Hellboy saga, this "heartbreaking" final chapter would've been the perfect way to end the story.

