With Better Call Saul back for a third season, Saul Goodman fanatics are once again glued to screen as the Breaking Bad spin-off prequel slowly inches towards revealing how exactly Jimmy McGill became exuberant Saul Goodman (who then became the quiet 'Cinnabon Gene').

So far in #BetterCallSaul Season 3 we've been reintroduced to a few familiar faces, including the unassuming, restauranteur/villain, Gus Fring, as well as Saul Goodman's long suffering secretary, Francesca Liddy. But while a future for these two characters has been established (sorry about the face, Gus), there's one beloved character from the season whose future is totally unclear — Kim Wexler.

What Happens To Kim Wexler?

The saint known as Kim Wexler has stuck with Jimmy through thick and thin, remaining a rock for him no matter what he puts her through in return. However Kim wasn't a character that appeared in Breaking Bad — unlike Francesca, who apparently sticks with Jimmy through his transformation into Saul — and we're yet to see her appear in any of the flash forwards to Jimmy's new life as 'Cinnabon Gene.' So what exactly happened to Kim in the time between 2002, when Better Call Saul, is set and present day? Well, there's a few theories:

Kim Is Dead

Given that Kim is never mentioned by name in Breaking Bad, and we're yet to see Cinnabon Gene interact with basically anyone except customers and coworkers, many fans have sadly theorized that Kim somehow dies.

Redditor aurelianotris floated the theory that Kim could have committed suicide by jumping off a roof, after a throwaway line in Season 2, Episode 2 when she jokes "I should just jump off the roof right now," after missing an obvious pun. And, if you're thinking we're reading way too far into a line, may I also direct your attention to Breaking Bad Season 3, Episode 11. It was in this episode that Jesse's girlfriend, Jane said "oh, that was so sweet, I think I threw up in my mouth a little bit," just one episode before she dies after choking on her own vomit.

Kim and Jimmy S02E02 [Credit: AMC/Netflix]

Heck, it was even pointed out that Kim has a moment of contemplation on a rooftop later on in Season 2, following the meeting with Rich Schweikart in Episode 7. After accidentally calling Rich, "Harold" she returns to her car and takes a moment to smoke on the edge of the car park building.

Kim in S02E07 [Credit: AMC/Netflix]

Kim dying would also make total sense in terms of Jimmy's transformation to Saul. Redditor argarlargar notes that Kim is basically Jimmy's conscience, and it stands to reason that if she dies, then Jimmy has no one to keep his ethics on the straight and narrow, easily putting him on the path to becoming Saul Goodman.

Kim Has Cut Off All Contact With Jimmy

Three seasons into Better Call Saul and it's kind of astounding that Kim is still friends with Jimmy at all. Given how much of Jimmy's shit Kim has had to deal with, including the fact that their friendship cost her partner at HHM, it wouldn't be a huge leap to assume that some point soon, Kim is gunna reach her breaking point, and cut off all contact with Jimmy — either out of choice or necessity. Some have even floated the idea that the relationship will ended after Jimmy's actions cost Kim her license to practice law. This is something that's not exactly a leap considering that she's now basically profiting off of a crime after Jimmy's sabotage of Chuck's Mesa Verde case won her the client.

In fact, many Better Call Saul fans have theorized that the pair may totally sever their relationship (leaving Jimmy to become Saul and then Gene), and that the series may end with Jimmy and Kim having a chance encounter at the Cinnabon store in the mall, with Kim having gone on to be a successful lawyer and Gene having to reflect on the fact that that could have been his life.

Kim Is Alive And Together With Jimmy

Kim in S02E07 [Credit: AMC/Netflix]

As we know, following the events of Breaking Bad, Jimmy/Saul reinvents himself as Gene, a Cinnabon manager working in a shopping mall in Omaha, Nebraska. As it turns out, this is probably not all that far from Kim's home town, which she revealed in Season 2, Episode 7 to be a "tiny, little town barely on the map" near the Nebraska-Kansas border.

Given Kim's unfailing support of Jimmy despite his terrible decisions, it's totally possible that the pair either maintained their relationship — or at least their friendship, considering some of Saul's conduct in Breaking Bad — for Jimmy's entire transformation into Saul, the entirety of Breaking Bad, and was there once again to help him out when he was carving out his new civilian life. Of course, in Breaking Bad, Saul wasn't exactly delighted to learn he was being relocated to Omaha, so that could be some inkling that things between the pair went sour and he's dreading the move to his ex-lovers home state. Or perhaps he just hates Nebraska.

What's your theory on what happens to Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul?