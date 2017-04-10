After months of hype and excitement, we've finally been given a trailer for the hotly-anticipated, Thor: Ragnarok that's due this October. I think it's safe to say that Thor: Ragnarok looks like it may be the best Thor movie yet, if not even one of the best MCU movies of all time! The trailer featured many impressive scenes, such as the fight between Hulk and Thor fight, the breaking of Mjolnir and the destruction of Asgard. If you haven't seen the brilliant trailer yet, check it out below!

#Thor looks like he's got himself in quite the pickle for his third movie outing. With a new hair-do and without Mjolnir, he's not the Thor we're usually accustomed to. One of the most notable differences with Thor: Ragnarok when compared to the first two movies is how the tone and feel of this movie is totally different to Thor and Thor: The Dark World. It's hard to pin-point in one exact way how it's different, but it appears that the leading influence is #Marvel's other galactic epic, Guardians of The Galaxy. Let's take a look at exactly how Thor: Ragnarok hopes to emulate Guardians of The Galaxy's success.

1. The Bad-Ass Hype Music

The Awesome Mix Vol. 1 [Credit: Marvel]

One of the things that made Guardians of The Galaxy so popular was the insanely good trailer. And one reason the trailer was so good was the excellent music choice that's still praised to this day. Thor: Ragnarok has achieved something similar here, channelung some bad-ass, rock nostalgia in the form of Led Zepplin's 'Immigrant Song'. You can compare this with the two previous Thor movie trailers where we heard more moody, epic instrumentals, rather than a classic rock song.

2. The Wacky Costumes

'Guardians of The Galaxy' (top left), 'Thor: Ragnarok' (top right, bottom) [Credit: Marvel]

Another fantastic element from Guardians of The Galaxy is the wonderful and eccentric costumes. These well-crafted pieces add to the believability and world-building for the galactic, space epic. And although Thor and Thor: The Dark World had some cool costumes, there were none quite as stand-out as the ones showcased in the Thor: Ragnarok trailer (which you can see above). There's something great about seeing some colorful costumes on-screen that showcase the best fashion that the MCU has to offer!

3. The Retro Elements

'Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2' (top) 'Thor: Ragnarok' (middle, bottom) [Credit: Marvel]

Nostalgia is one of the main themes in Guardians of The Galaxy, and one way they pay homage to previous decades is through advertising and marketing. For Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel seems to be aiming for the same '70s-esque visuals seen in the latest trailer This is a total change of pace from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, which is a nice breath of fresh air for the Thor franchise.

4. No More Planet Earth

The beautiful Asgard [Credit: Marvel]

In both Thor and Thor: The Dark World, we explored a mix of Asgard and Earth. There's no denying that the Asgard scenes were always the stronger of the two. Maybe Marvel didn't have total confidence to make a movie fully in space, but from the looks of Thor: Ragnarok, it seems as if we're going on a full-length adventure to the rest of the galaxy for this one. After the colossal success of Guardians of The Galaxy, which is fully set in space, we're finally seeing the galactic Thor movie that we all deserve!

5. The Gorgeous Color Palette

'Guardians of The Galaxy' (top) 'Thor: Ragnarok' (bottom)

Guardians of The Galaxy is by far one of the most beautiful movies that Marvel has made to date. The wonderful, vibrant colors really made the film stand out aesthetically, especially when compared to the first two Thor movies which were just really drab and bleak. Thankfully, they really upped their game for Thor: Ragnarok, which features beautiful colors across the numerous explosions and galactic weapons of all kinds!

The latest Thor: Ragnarok trailer was fantastic, drawing on the best elements of Guardians of The Galaxy to create something new. This could be one of Marvel's biggest years yet, with Guardians of The Galaxy 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarok all coming out before Infinity War changes the MCU forever!

Let me know in the comments what you thought of the new 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer!