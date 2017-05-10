Driven by her heart-felt lyrics, Adele's songs have become veritable anthems for a generation. With colossal tracks such as 'Hello,' 'Someone Like You' and 'Rolling in the Deep,' 3 incredibly successful albums and multiple concert tours to her name, Adele is one of the best-selling artists in the world — but what is she doing now in 2017?

While 2016 saw #Adele completing a huge sold-out world tour as well as dropping the year's biggest selling album with '25,' 2017 is already shaping up to be another huge year for the pavement chaser from Tottenham. With yet another memorable Grammy's performance, some rather unusual celebrations for her 29th birthday and what looks likely to be her last ever tour, 2017 is shaping up to be a particularly thrilling one for Adele!

Will Adele's 2017 Tour Be Her Last?

With the final concerts of her epic 15-month 'The Finale' world tour being hosted in the UK's Wembley Stadium between the 28th of June and the 2nd of July, Adele's last shows will fittingly be played close to her London hometown. However, will this tour be Adele's last?

While performing in Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium, Adele told the crowd that “touring isn’t something I’m good at...Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable." She then followed up her personal admission with the following — shocking her fans in the stadium and across the world:

“I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.”

She had also previously made a similar statement when she played in Perth earlier in her tour:

"I don’t know if I’ll tour again but I’m here now and it’s f*cking beautiful and I love it.”

If what she says is true and the aptly named 'The Finale' will be Adele's last tour, expect the world to implode when she announces surprise comeback concert dates later down the line!

Oh Hello! Just What Did Adele Do For Her 29th Birthday?

Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x pic.twitter.com/j15vjkMcye — Adele (@Adele) May 5, 2017

To celebrate the fact that she was entering the final year of her 20's, Adele took to her Twitter account to mark her 29th birthday with a series of hilarious photos in which she transformed herself into an elderly woman. Donning an orange faded, tinted grey wig, librarian glasses, a pink cardigan and a few extra wrinkles, Adele accompanied her stunning makeover with a shoutout to her fans stating:

"Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x"

But the real question on everyone's lips is having released records '19', '21' and '25,' will Adele's thirtieth year mark the debuting of a new '30' album? We shall wait with baited breath.

Does Adele Have Any New Songs In 2017?

Having released her album '25' in 2016, Adele spent the majority of last year releasing songs from the record. These included 'When We Were Young' which was inspired by her fears of growing older, 'Send My Love (To Your New Lover)' which reached No.8 in the U.S. and 'Water Under The Bridge' which she performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

However, does Adele have any new songs to be released in 2017? Well, it looks unlikely that any new singles will be released from her 2016 album, and with her tour just about to come to an end, Adele will no doubt take a long, well-earned rest. Consequently, it looks unlikely that 2017 will bear us any new Adele songs —but she has been known to surprise us in the past so we may not have to set fire to the rain to get a new Adele track by the end of the year!

Just What Went Wrong With Adele At The 2017 Grammys?

Picking up another impressive haul of Grammy's for her mantelpiece including awards for Best Album and Best Record of the Year, Adele instead used her moment behind the podium to thank Beyoncé for her "monumental" album "Lemonade." Clearly believing Beyoncé to be the more deserving winner of the Best Album of the Year, Adele was visibly wracked with guilt over her Grammy Award win and went on to break her Grammy in two to give Beyonce half of it!

But that wasn't all. During a tribute performance of George Michael's 'Fastlove,' Adele, in a move which mimicked her performance at the 2016 Grammy's, swore on live TV and stopped the song mid-track. This sent shockwaves through the audience both in the Staples Center and at home. Apparently stopping the song because she couldn't hear her backing band, Adele begun the tribute again and ended her performance in tears.

What's your favorite Adele moment?