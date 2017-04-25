Eminem — aka The Real Slim Shady and Marshall Bruce Mathers III — is best known for his peroxide blonde buzz cut, explicit lyrical content and his acting performance in 8 Mile. But, what is Eminem, who is nothing if not a prolific workaholic, doing now and what are his plans for 2017?

Keeping a relatively low profile since he dropped "The Marshall Mathers LP2" over four years ago, Eminem fans are gagging for some new songs from the self proclaimed rap god, and rumor has it Eminem could be releasing a new album sometime this year.

So, let's get straight to it and look at everything we know about what Eminem is doing in 2017.

Is Eminem Releasing A New Album In 2017?

Allegedly aiming for release in August 2017, the hype machine has been working overtime, suggesting that Eminem and Dr. Dre are working on a new album which will drop this summer. According to Stat Quo (the former Shady Records MC) in an interview with HipHopDX, even though Eminem has been out of the spotlight for a good four years, he's been working on the new album with his Shady Records label for quite some time.

Don't worry I'm working on an album! Here's something meanwhile. https://t.co/QX3cdpqFD2 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) October 19, 2016

And if we needed further proof, Eminem himself confirmed that he was working on the new album via a Tweet back in October, leading his legion of fans to lose themselves in a flurry of rejoicing and retweeting.

When Will Eminem Tour In 2017?

Adding fuel to the fire that he will be releasing a new album in August, Eminem has also released a couple of UK-based tour dates. So, if you live in the UK, you can catch Eminem at the following dates:

24.08.2017 — Bellahouston Park, Glasgow (UK)

— Bellahouston Park, Glasgow (UK) 26.08.2017 — Reading Festival, Reading (UK)

— Reading Festival, Reading (UK) 27.08.2017 — Leeds Festival, Leeds (UK)

These dates sound suspiciously like a good warm-up for getting his head back into the performing game. Consequently, expect a more extensive set of Eminem tour dates to be rolled out by the end of 2017/early 2018.

Has Eminem Released A Clothing Line With Carhartt?

His fourth range with the renowned brand based in his hometown of Michigan, Eminem has been working closely with Carhartt to release a number of limited-edition articles of clothing with a large portion of the profits going to the Verses Project. The program works in collaboration with the Michigan State University School of Music to help support youngsters gain literacy through songwriting.

Eminem and Carhartt's new line — E13 — includes a limited line of hoodies, t-shirts, caps and sneakers and will no doubt sell for extortionate rates on eBay once they sell out in-store, so snap them up quick!

