On last night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, we got to see some new footage from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. This teaser wasn't all that spectacular or revealing, but we did get a glimpse at the first scenes in GotG2 that take place on Earth.

While most of the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will take place in space, at least a few scenes will happen closer to home to likely create the bridge that'll connect the Guardians to the #Avengers in next year's Avengers: Infinity War.

Let's take a look at the clip from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on last night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, courtesy of ABC.

The beginning segment of the video follows Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo as he prepares for his background role in #GotG2. Guillermo films a scene in front of a mysterious CGI background. It isn't until #Kimmel plays the scene to the audience that we get to see the scene that Guillermo filmed.

What Could This Blue Mass Be?

Guillermo is kind of obscured among the extras, but behind him there's a huge blue mass that begins to hurtle toward a crowd of civilians after a pause. There's no explanation as to what said blue mass is, and the officer directing people to stand back isn't giving any indication either.

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

From what we can tell, the blue blob doesn't share any similarities with any known entities from #Marvel comics. But its appearance may be deceiving. Could it be a reimagining of the villain Dumog?

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

In the comics, Dumog is a Fomalhautis, a race of aliens known for being enemies of the Guardians. Dumog is a telepath possessed of an amorphous form, with no bones or physical structure to speak of. He has only a single eye with which to see, and can telepathically gather information he can't see with his eye. Dumog can also recover and regenerate parts of his blob body, making him practically unstoppable, and can propel himself forward with intense inertia.

So Could Dumog Be The Blue Mass In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2?

Since Dumog is known to be a villain for the Guardians, it's logical to assume he would pop up in the film series at some point. And while Dumog is a likely explanation for this jello-like colossus, this new entity in the #MCU could very well be an interpretation of a completely different Marvel character. It could also not be a living being and instead be some sort of bio-weapon of some sort.

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

It's also possible this blue mass is an Inhuman gone rogue. We've already seen some insanely powerful #Inhumans in the past, so one more wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 premieres May 4, 2017. Who do you think this amorphous blue blob could be? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

