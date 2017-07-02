On June 28, Australia-based artist BossLogic shared to his Facebook and Twitter pages a pulse-pounding new piece of fan art, in which Jamie Foxx is depicted in the role of Marvel's super-cool vampire slayer Blade. The faux teaser poster features a monochromatic and red-accented portrait of Foxx with Blade's trademark haircut, tribal tattoos, tactical vest, Ray-Bans, and his distinctive samurai sword. Check it out below:

First brought to life on the silver screen by Wesley Snipes in 1998, #Blade, a once-little-known 1970s comic book character, was recently acknowledged by Marvel's Kevin Feige to have been the House of M's first successful film franchise. Longtime fans of the character are still starving to know if and when the Daywalker will again see the light of day.

Meanwhile, the BossLogic teaser poster has made mouths water by offering an unexpected taste of what a new Blade film could look like with someone like Jamie Foxx in the role. On the morning of July 1, Snipes saw the artwork in his Twitter feed and quickly responded with a playful (and so far unanswered) tweet to Foxx, asking why he isn't invited to the party:

yo Jamie, how come u dont invite me to the party? @iamjamiefoxx https://t.co/cKOVfgy2Aw — Wesley Snipes (@wesleysnipes) July 1, 2017

Twitter: A Place For Cinematic Dreams To Come True

If Foxx does respond, it will be interesting to see what he says. Magical things happen on Twitter, you know.

After all, you may recall that in April of this year, a photo of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o sparked the imaginations of their faithful followers, with the two teaming up to dream up a plot for a make-believe buddy film. It was an idea that Rihanna and Nyong'o playfully indulged in, but it quickly snowballed until the fan fantasy became a soon-to-be very real heist film, staring the aforementioned dynamic duo. With Ava DuVernay now on board to direct, the Netflix series is aiming to start production in 2018.

I don't know about the rest of you Blade fans, but BossLogic has me thinking now that the only thing cooler than a new Blade movie — with #WesleySnipes, of course, returning to the role that he first sunk his fangs into — is a Blade film with #JamieFoxx sharing the screen as a fellow vampire slayer. With the right budget, the right director, the right script, and the right supervillain, a Blade buddy movie would take a ginormous bite out of the box office and leave audiences thirsty for more.

Is the big screen big enough for two super cool vampire slayers? Sound off in the comments below.