One of the coolest additions to the most recent Star Wars film franchise, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, was the appearance of Darth Vader. Even though he was only featured in a handful of scenes, those glimpses definitely enhanced the story and made the connection to A New Hope more believable. If you thought this was the last time we would see the Sith Lord on the big screen, you might be wrong.

According to That Hashtag Show and their sources, someone has been spotted on the set of the #HanSolo movie in Darth Vader’s armor as recently as two weeks ago. Director Ron Howard and his production crew are currently doing reshoots, and it looks like #DarthVader is either being added to the film or given more screen time. The source didn't give any details on how significant the scenes featuring Vader are or how large of a role the Sith Lord will play in the upcoming anthology film.

Before we dive into speculation, let's take this rumor with a grain of salt. While That Hashtag Show has certainly established a decent track record with #StarWars rumors, they have had some misses as well. Given that, we shouldn't get our hopes up until we get an official confirmation from Lucasfilm. However, that doesn't mean we can't be intrigued and begin to speculate how Lucasfilm will weave the antagonist into the spin-off film.

How Much Of Vader Will We See? What Role Will He Serve In The Film?

#RogueOne did a terrific job handling Darth Vader, as they only inserted him into two or three scenes, all of which were extremely powerful and effective. Instead of distracting the audience, these scenes actually helped the story move along. Considering they handled the character so well in that movie, we should be nothing but excited to see the Sith Lord appear in the Han Solo movie.

If I had to put money on it, I would bet that Darth Vader will receive a similar amount of screen time in the Han Solo movie than he did in Rogue One. Since this film is taking place in the same time period as Rogue One and the original trilogy, it only makes sense for Darth Vader to at least make a tiny appearance if this movie is going to feature the Empire.

Having said that, there are many different ways we could see the Darth Vader character be incorporated into this specific storyline. For example, there is a very good chance that Boba Fett is one of the main antagonists in the film, as he has a deep history with Han Solo.

Given that, perhaps we could see Darth Vader and Boba Fett share a scene together once again. In The Empire Strikes Back, Vader already trusts Boba Fett as he is his top bounty hunter. In this film, we could see how that relationship sprouted. Besides that, we could also see Han Solo, Lando Calrissian and their team raid an Imperial base where Darth Vader is coincidentally located.

At the end of the day, I wouldn't expect to see a lightsaber duel for the ages featuring Darth Vader, but rather a cameo that enhances these characters' back stories. If the third anthology film ends up being an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie, there is a good chance that Vader could appear in all three anthology films.

What do YOU guys think? Will Darth Vader show up in the next anthology movie? If so, what role will he play in the story? Discuss below!

