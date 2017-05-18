Three sequels succeeded Ridley Scott's sci-fi classic, Alien (1979). Each of them helped to produce a linear timeline telling the story of heroine Ellen Ripley, in her battle against the slimy, Facehugging-horror of Xenomorphs. However, in the two prequels, Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant, Scott decided to jump back in time, fill in the gaps, and explain how the aliens came to be.

*Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Alien: Covenant*

If there were one character within the Alien universe Tipp-ex'ing on Scott's behalf, it'd be David (#MichaelFassbender). The synthetic was first introduced in Prometheus, where he appeared to have good intentions (for the most part) — albeit following a hidden agenda on behalf of his creator, Peter Weyland. By #AlienCovenant, though, David has become an all-out evil antagonist, playing God and filling in the gaps in a grandiose manner. Consequently, he singlehandedly has a huge, lasting impact on Alien universe.

David Becomes All-Out Evil In 'Alien: Covenant'

At the end of Prometheus, he leaves on the spaceship with Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace), with the intention of visiting the Engineers'(the beings who created mankind) home planet. In Alien: Covenant, it's revealed that not only does he use Shaw's body for experimentation, he also wipes out the Engineers by releasing deadly chemicals from the Urns he discovered on planet LV-233.

Oh, and it gets worse; David's desire to create, combined with his fascination over his own creation, leads to him experimenting with various lifeforms (including Shaw's body) on the desolate planet, in an attempt to create the perfect organism. The result is a concoction of all sorts of hideous species, including #Xenomorphs, Neomorphs and Facehuggers.

At the end of the film, David overpowers a fellow synthetic, Walter, who is identical in appearance. He then disguises himself as Walter to board the USCSS Covenant as the remaining crew re-enter stasis, ready to continue their original mission. Just as Daniels "Dany" Branson (Katherine Waterston) is about to enter hibernation, she clocks that it is David, not Walter, aboard the ship. But it's too late. David's plan is already in full flow as he regurgitates two Facehugger eggs, freezing them with the human embryos.

What Do David's Actions Mean For The 'Alien: Covenant' Sequel?

This is certainly not the end. We already know that Ridley Scott is already working on an Alien: Covenant sequel, that will follow on from these events. But just how will David's evil streak affect the next movie? By the end of Covenant, in theory, the ship is heading for the original planet, Origae-6. That journey will take over seven years to make. Seven years of David experimenting as he likes. Yikes.

Worrying, David is the only being awake on a colony ship holding 2,000 people — that's 2,000 people he can use to experiment on as he continues to fine-tune his alien creation. As most people aboard the ship are still in deep stasis, no-one will have any recollection of any of the events that occur during Covenant.

With that in mind, David may go one step further by leading a new, oblivious civilization onto Origae-6. This would then set him up to sadistically destroy his own creation by unleashing the Xenomorphs (Aliens, anyone?) in a move that he would see as natural selection, especially considering his disdain for the human race.

Could David Return To Earth?

The aliens will be back in the 'Alien: Covenant' sequel [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

That's if David decides to head to Origae-6. Instead, he may even return to the home of his creator, Earth. Here, his impact could be longer lasting if he returns to the Weyland Company in some format, perhaps undertaking more colony expeditions on behalf of the company.

Throughout the #Alien franchise, the synthetics have always been sympathetic toward the alien species, looking to preserve them rather than destroy them. What if David has multiple guises, could the same AI end up becoming the synthetic from Alien, Ash?

One thing is crucial, though: Events must eventually meet with those in Alien, where the crew aboard the Nostromo discover a ship with an Engineer pilot, and eggs — years after David supposedly wiped them out of existence.

That means we can expect David to somehow meet the Engineers again. Over to you, Ridley.

What do you think David will be up to in the Alien: Covenant sequel?