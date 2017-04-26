(WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Unbreakable and Split. You've been warned.)

Recently, acclaimed director M. Night Shyamalan shocked us all with an announcement of his sequel to #Unbreakable, calling it #Glass. Well, it's not that much of a shock. Shyamalan has been teasing a sequel with tweets of his work on a script over the past few months, but this is the first actual confirmation from the director. Shyamalan's announcement also came via Twitter.

My new film is the sequel to #Unbreakable AND #Split. It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

Shyamalan added more on the development of the project with follow-up tweets, including the confirmation of Bruce Willis's return as David Dunn.

The iconic Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

'Unbreakable' [Credit: Buena Vista Pictures]

Samuel L. Jackson returning to play Elijah Price a.k.a. Mr. Glass in the movie, which practically spells out a movie about his character (though, still unconfirmed).

The incomparable @SamuelLJackson will return as Elijah Price/Mr. Glass — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

To the surprise of a few fans, Michael McAvoy will also be joining them as Kevin Wendell Crumb, making this sequel to Unbreakable a continuation of the Split story as well, which is probably the most interesting detail about the movie.

The virtuoso #JamesMcAvoy returns as Kevin Wendell Crumb, Patricia, Dennis, Hedwig, Barry, Jade, Orwell, The Beast, Heinrich, Norma, Pol- — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

'Split' [Credit: Universal Pictures]

We all knew that a sequel to Unbreakable would depict Jackson facing down Willis in another game of wits, but there was no evidence pointing towards McAvoy joining them, except maybe the small post-credits scene added on to Split. Said scene set up Willis's character David Dunn of Unbreakable to intersect with the story established in Split, directly tying together Shyamalan's two movies.

My new film is the sequel to #Unbreakable AND #Split. It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

With all these new details emerging, it's easy to see where the story is going. Since Glass is a sequel to Unbreakable, the movie is most likely going to feature Jackson's character quite heavily throughout. Aside from speculating too far into what the title could mean, the name itself gives a good indication of where the plot is going, despite how vague it is. That said, here are the four most plausible plots to be explored with the movie.

4. Mr. Glass Gets Out Of The Insane Asylum

After Mr. Glass was sent to a mental institution in Unbreakable, it seemed like he'd be imprisoned forever. However, what if Elijah Price/Mr. Glass was freed for some reason?

'Unbreakable' [Credit: Buena Vista Pictures]

Price could have been exonerated for his crimes and freed. Some fans would argue that there's no reason why Elijah Price would be freed, but those fans fail to remember that these events take place in a sci-fi universe, where anything is possible.

In that scenario, Price could become a threat to the world once again. He'd likely seize the opportunity to exact his revenge on Dunn, the man responsible for having him imprisoned. What better way to break the unbreakable man than with an arguably stronger one in Kevin Wendell Crumb? Seeing as how Price can't physically accomplish that feat himself, someone like Kevin could be manipulated into acting on Price's behalf.

3. Mr. Glass Exacts His Revenge On David Dunn

In the scenario of Price being freed, he'd likely go back to his old schemes of manipulating people, namely David Dunn. Price showed that his obsession with Dunn knows no bounds in Unbreakable, so it's reasonable to assume he would return to his obsessions with Willis's character. We also need to keep in mind that it was Dunn who exposed Price's schemes to the police, leading to his incarceration. Even if he remains imprisoned, Elijah Price could still become a threat from inside the asylum.

'Unbreakable' [Credit: Buena Vista Pictures]

2. Mr. Glass Talks Kevin Wendell Crumb Into Killing Dunn

Another possible scenario could depict Price getting into contact with Kevin Wendell Crumb. After Kevin made the news in Split, it seems like a no-brainer for Price to take notice of him. Price already showed that he takes interest in extraordinary individuals like Dunn in Unbreakable, so the notion of someone like Kevin Wendell Crumb running around will more than likely pique his interest too.

Whether Price is still imprisoned or not, he would probably find a way to get into contact with Kevin. From inside the asylum, Price could use his phone privileges to uncover information on Kevin from public sources. Knowing how clever he is, Price would be able to determine where Kevin is and leave a message for him. They'd then be able to finagle some kind of deal that sees Kevin seek out Dunn.

'Split' [Credit: Universal Pictures]

Kevin is also the perfect candidate for Price to manipulate into said fight. Being a person afflicted with multiple-personality disorder, Kevin could reasonably be manipulated by Price in an attempt to see Kevin collide with Dunn in a superhuman fight for the ages.

1. Mr. Glass Helps David Dunn Track Down Kevin

As for another potential scenario, we could very well see Elijah Price take a different turn. There's a possibility that Price will be consulted for his insight into the mind of a killer like Kevin, a la Hannibal Lector.

In the Hannibal movie series, Hannibal Lector is a well-known serial killer who acts as a consultant in the FBI's search for other murderers. Elijah Price could fill a similar role in Shyamalan's movie universe. However, this begs the question of how Price winds up helping track Kevin down.

'Split' [Credit: Universal Pictures]

Well, considering how practical efforts by law enforcement will be foiled by Kevin, he'll probably become a threat too big for the police to handle on their own. If that's the case, then the situation would more than likely see Dunn step in. At that point, Dunn may seek out Price for insight into finding Kevin.

Dunn is a good detective, but someone as crafty as Kevin could easily outwit him. Using someone like Price might not seem like a good idea but he may be the only one who can track Kevin down. That said, Price could have some ulterior motive in helping track Kevin down.

'Unbreakable' [Credit: Buena Vista Pictures]

Even if Elijah Price decides to help Dunn find Kevin, Price could be playing two sides. He is one for manipulation, so he might be setting up both Kevin and Dunn just to see them get into a fist fight. Being two untested superhumans, Price's interest would probably pique at the prospect of them colliding. That said, we all expect Dunn to clash with Kevin at some point. It's not like Price will get out of his chair to fight Dunn, so Kevin presents the perfect antithesis for a physical hero like David Dunn.

What Other Meanings Could Be Behind The Title 'Glass'?

Aside from those potential explanations for why Shyamalan is calling the movie Glass, it may only be vaguely related to the actual plot of the film. For all we know, Mr. Glass / Elijah Price could be depicted as a decent human being from the get-go, changing our initial expectations for him to remain the villain after his turn in Unbreakable.

'Unbreakable' [Credit: Buena Vista Pictures]

Still, it doesn't seem like #MNightShyamalan would call the movie Glass unless it was centered around Jackson's character of Elijah Price. Then again, Shyamalan is a director known for his insane movie twists, so who knows what's believable and what's a complete misdirect for the actual plot of the movie.

What do you think of Shyamalan finally developing a sequel to Unbreakable? And what do you think the plot could be about, after learning it's called Glass? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Glass opens in theaters on January 18, 2019 (what a wait!).