Filming is well underway for the Han Solo anthology movie, with the film crew currently working hard on Fuerteventura, one of the larger Canary Islands. But while the island may be large, it still doesn't stop eager snoops from desperately trying to catch a glimpse of the set— including the local media.

Despite the tight security surrounding the area, news site Noticias Fuerteventura have managed to snag some blurry but revealing photos of the set. The sneaky snaps aren't the best quality, but they do reveal a desert setting— hardly surprising, considering the climate of Fuerteventura. The shots also show circular buildings, many of which look to have domed roofs.

You might already have your own ideas about where this location might be, as those buildings definitely look familiar from previous #StarWars films. But considering the sheer size of the Star Wars universe, there's more than one likely location.

Let's take a look at a few of the possibilities and try to figure out where our beloved #HanSolo will be:

Corellia

Fuerteventura news outlets have been claiming the Canaries to be the filming location for Corellia, Han Solo's home planet. It's important to note that this is unconfirmed speculation. Corellia will most likely be featured in the Han Solo anthology movie, but that doesn't mean we've seen its filming location yet.

But is it possible that Fuerteventura actually is Corellia? It's possible, but not likely. The geography of Corellia is incredibly varied, from snow-capped mountains to crystal swamps. However, it's far from the arid setting shown in the set photos.

That said, there is a separate part of Fuerteventura that could match Corellia: the beach. Fuerteventura has the longest white sand beach in the Canary Islands, and this may very well be the location for Corellia's renowned Gold Beaches.

Tatooine

There's no denying the striking similarities between the buildings in the photo and the curved architecture of Tatooine. It's probably the most iconic desert planet in the galaxy, and was our first introduction to Han Solo.

Jabba's palace is located on Tatooine, which is why Solo was hanging out at the Mos Eisley Cantina in A New Hope. Perhaps the anthology movie will see Solo stumble upon the rugged bar and develop a real fondness for the place; a humble nod to Episode IV.

Kessel

It wouldn't be a Han Solo origins story without the Kessel Run, right? According to Wookiepedia, Kessel isn't technically a desert planet, but its geography and notorious spice mines as shown in Rebels depict a rather dry climate that could easily match these new photos.

Jakku

The Force Awakens introduced us to a whole new desert planet: Jakku. It's a veritable wasteland with more shady characters than career opportunities, as Rey's scavenger lifestyle showed us. It was also the new home of the long-neglected Millennium Falcon, which had been missing from Han Solo's possession for some time.

Solo expressed a fair amount of surprise at the news that his beloved ship had been stowed away on "that junkyard", which means he's at least familiar with Jakku's unique vibe. Could his knowledge of Jakku be more than mere common knowledge of the notorious planet?

What are your thoughts about this mystery Han Solo movie location?

(Source: Noticias Fuerteventura)