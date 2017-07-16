Unless you've been living under Casterly Rock, you know that Game Of Thrones Season 7 aired this week. Since 2011, the writers of HBO's golden child have blessed us with hundreds of onscreen deaths, and the inability to ever again trust that your favorite character will survive a season finale. In fact, only 13 of the almost 40 named characters introduced in Episode 1, "Winter is Coming," are still kicking around Westeros.

Because we want to believe that Game of Thrones follows TV formulas even a little bit, it stands to reason that we met our future king or queen of the Andals (and all that nonsense) in that first hour of many painful hours.

This list only includes the surviving characters introduced in the pilot, which means no Varys or Littlefinger. It should go without saying, but there be massive spoilers ahead!

13. Benjen Stark

No, really, frostbite looks great on you. [Credit: HBO]

When we first met him, Benjen was that cool uncle with the really awesome-sounding job. Now, he's pretty much a talking zombie, doomed to never pass beyond the Wall. Womp womp.

Chance of Winning: Less than zero

12. Illyrio Mopatis

Setting hipster beard trends since 2011 [Credit: HBO]

We really only see Illyrio in two episodes during Season 1, but Varys and Tyrion do stay in his house in the beginning of Season 5. He's alive and out there somewhere, but chances are we won't be seeing his bearded visage again.

Chance of Winning: Very low

11. Theon Greyjon

Hair: different. Expression: always the same. [Credit: HBO]

Theon has been through the ringer, but is somehow still standing six seasons later. Could he end up on the throne? Uhh, maybe when the sun rises in the west and sets in the east. Or never, let's just go with never.

Chance of Winning: Low

10. Bran Stark

Is that even the same person? [Credit: HBO]

Once upon a time, Bran was able to walk and climb and smile. Now, he's on the wrong side of the Wall (and may bring it tumbling down if he goes through it). Not only does his destiny seem to be spelled out for him as the next Three-Eyed Raven, but he is most likely unable to have children — not a great quality in a king.

Chance of Winning: Low

9. Jorah Mormont

He's only ever had eyes for one thing, and it's not a chair. [Credit: HBO]

Jorah has, for the most part, always been Dany's greatest and most loyal supporter. He has no personal interest in the Iron Throne, other than doing whatever he can to help his Khaleesi achieve her birthright. If Daenerys takes the Seven Kingdoms, she wants him there with her. However, there's a little rash he has to take care of first.

Chance of Winning: Low

8. Jaime Lannister

Stop making us like you, Jaime! [Credit: HBO]

Jaime has probably experienced the greatest shift in fan appreciation. He went from "guy who sleeps with his sister and happily kills people" to "guy who still sleeps with his sister and kills people, but kinda feels bad about it." The Kingslayer will probably never be king, but he may have a hand (get it? get it?) in how long Cersei reigns.

Chance of Winning: Low

7. Arya Stark

Let's be honest, Arya is beyond the game. She's always existed outside the norm, from the moment we first saw her own all her brothers at archery. Now a trained assassin, she's happily doling out revenge where needed. She may not ever sit on the Iron Throne, but she may affect who does.

Chance of Winning: Medium

6. Sansa Stark

She's still a beauty, but don't let that fool you... [Credit: HBO]

Sansa has been through the Seven Hells in a hand-basket, yet she keeps on ticking. Very different from the vain girl who once batted eyelashes at Joffrey, Sansa transformed from pawn to player over the past six seasons, but now seems content with making Winterfell her home again. However, Petyr Baelish's master plan involves Sansa standing by the Iron Throne as his queen, meaning the game may not be done with her yet.

Chance of Winning: Medium-high

5. Cersei Lannister

From road-weary to I-just-blew-up-half-the-city-weary [Credit: HBO]

Once upon a time, Cersei loved her children. Now that she doesn't have any children left, she decided to begin her rule with a bang. While she does rock her new armor, she's still haunted by the prophecy from her youth — another woman, younger and more beautiful, may bring about her downfall.

Chance of Winning: Medium-high

4. Tyrion Lannister

Tied with his sister for biggest change in hairstyle. [Credit: HBO]

The first time we see Tyrion, he's clean-shaven, boy-band blonde, and frolicking in a brothel. He's much more scarred and grizzled now, but his mind is still just as sharp. In his brief stint as Hand of the King, Tyrion proved himself to be one of the best characters in the show at actually governing. However, as he was last see standing at Daenerys's side, he may leave the actual chair to her.

Chance of Winning: High

3. Daenerys Targaryen

Move aside, Beyonce. The real queen is here. [Credit: HBO]

Dany has had quite the dramatic career already, going from her brother's pawn to having, like, a million titles tacked onto the end of her name. She's the fire to Jon's ice (or snow, heh-heh), and has always been the fan favorite to take the Throne by storm. So far, she's been able to take almost everything she's wanted. Will hubris catch up to her?

Chance of Winning: Very high

2. Jon Snow

Death has a way of making you grow up... [Credit: HBO]

When we first met Jon, he (and his baby face) was anxious to get out of Winterfell. Now, the newly-proclaimed "King in the North," he's certainly going to face some stiff competition, but he has a few things going for him. For one, he's already died, and doesn't seem too keen on repeating the experience. More importantly, the Season 6 finale pretty much revealed him to be the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, meaning he could be the King of Ice and Fire.

Chance of Winning: Very high

1. Sandor Clegane

This man could use the Iron Throne as a paperweight. [Credit: HBO]

Formerly known as the Hound, everyone assumed this fan-favorite was a goner after Arya left him to die at the end of Season 4. The showrunners brought him back this past season for reasons unknown. He's currently headed north with Beric Dondarrion and Thoros of Myr to fight the White Walkers, which could spell out a reunion with the Stark girls. However, many fans hold out hope for "Cleganebowl," an epic showdown between Sandor and his zombified brother, the Mountain.

Chance of Winning Cleganebowl: 51%

