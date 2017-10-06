In a recent interview, Jim Carrey questioned reality itself while attending the New York Fashion Festival. The existential response from Carrey was the last thing fans expected from the actor who gave us Ace Ventura and Bruce Almighty, and news of his thought-provoking interview immediately went viral. Then, when Jim followed up on his naval-gazing quotes at the fashion event, the fan favorite replied with even more food for thought.

“As an actor you play characters, and if you go deep enough into those characters, you realize your own character is pretty thin to begin with. You suddenly have this separation and go, ‘Who’s Jim Carrey? Oh, he doesn’t exist actually.’ There’s just a relative manifestation of consciousness appearing, and someone gave him a name, a religion, a nationality, and he clustered those together into something that’s supposed to be a personality, and it doesn’t actually exist. None of that stuff, if you drill down, is real.”

Little did people know that this was just the beginning of a new Carrey, who would be known for doubting existence instead of setting up his signature gags. The revelation of Carrey's interest in philosophical matters quickly spread in the media, giving the actor newfound attention for some rather unexpected reasons. Now, since sharing his personal revelation that there is actually no Jim Carrey, the actor has doubled down on his previous statements by talking about his ongoing quest to find "the real Jim Carrey."

Can The Real Jim Carrey Please Stand Up?

While discussing his upcoming documentary, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton, with The Hollywood Reporter, Carrey talked about the identity crisis he experienced when portraying the comedian Andy Kaufman for Man on the Moon.

After sharing an anecdote about the time he saw a faux library, #JimCarrey became introspective and talked about the lack of a "real" Carrey inside the star of fan-favorite, thought-provoking dramas such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and The Truman Show.

"It's kind of an interesting perspective on what came from losing yourself in a character and realizing you're a character who has been playing you your whole life. A lot of people think that I'm kinda going through something — but it's been my whole life. ... When I try to go back and play Jim Carrey, I got depressed, and now I don't try to do that anymore."

Carrey's latest movie explores the thought process that made his Golden Globe-winning performance in #ManOnTheMoon possible, and shows how he lost himself when bringing Kaufman to life on the big screen. According to the comedian known for wacky antics and expressive comedy, the retrospective look at his Andy Kaufman biopic will concentrate on his identity crisis.

Jim & Andy raises questions of identity while using Carrey's existential pondering as a focal point. The film was acquired by #Netflix, although the streaming giant has yet to give a potential release date.

