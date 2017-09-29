Throughout the course of his career, we have witnessed Zac Efron transition from awkward teen heartthrob to box office beefcake in only a few several years. He has been matched with at least a dozen ladies (probably more off-screen), easily solidifying his reputation as one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors.

However, no celebrity career is complete nowadays without the occasional homoeroticism, and Zac Efron’s is no different. When Neighbors was released in 2014, fans gushed over Efron and co-star Dave Franco’s blossoming bromance on-screen. When director Nicholas Stoller revealed last year that Franco’s Pete is, in fact, gay, fans cheered, despite Pete never ending up with Efron’s Teddy. Nevertheless, fans continued to wait with bated breath for Efron’s next bromantic hookup. Fortunately, yesterday, he finally stepped up.

Efron was invited to participate in a slightly longer, more immersive version of Rapid Fire called “73 Questions,” hosted by Vogue. Basically, a guy with a camcorder followed him around his home asking all sorts of random, one-shot questions, while the actor sorted out groceries, walked around his pool and cooked on the BBQ. In between answering questions about his favorite movies, books, songs and more troublesome neighbors, he was asked which actor he’d most like to shoot a love scene with. Efron crossed his arms and deadpanned, “The Rock. To finish what we started.” Then he laughed.

Zac had previously answered a question from the same interview about his experience kissing Dwayne Johnson, whom he co-starred with on #Baywatch. His response? “Absolutely amazing. He’s perfect, breathtaking.”

The interviewer replied, “Sounds like you enjoyed the experience.” Efron laughed and shrugged, saying, “It was amazing.”

Man, that kiss must have been out of this world for #ZacEfron to want a followup. Props to you, Mr. Johnson.

Which actor would you want Zac Efron to kiss next? Seems to me like the man listens to the fans. Let me know in the comments!

(Source: Vogue)