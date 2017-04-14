Season 3 of The Flash has been a total rollercoaster ride. Perhaps the most enticing mystery in this new chapter of the Scarlet Speedster's life has been a death in his team.

We learned, through Savitar, that a member of Team Flash would not make it through this season. The ruthless speedster stated:

“I know your destinies. One shall betray you. One shall fall. One will suffer a fate far worse than death. This is the knowledge I have for you about your everlasting damnation.”

Yikes. Who's he talking about? Is it Iris? Joe? Wally? Maybe even Barry? That mystery has had diehard fans biting our nails every episode trying to figure out what in the world is going on. Fortunately, thanks to a new piece of information, we might finally know which member of Team Flash will meet their end.

[Credit: The CW]

JustJared published a batch of set pictures that showed members of Team Flash all dressed in black formal attire. Barry can be seen comforting a crying Iris, and later on hugging Wally as the rest of the group looks on. It's a strange situation because Barry's mother seems to be in the scene as well. Therefore it's difficult to pinpoint what is happening. But going by the attire of each character, it seems to be a funeral. The people in attendance are:

Barry

Iris

Wally

Cisco

H.R.

Jay Garrick

Julian

Gipsy

Joe West

The only person missing in that ominous and depressing meeting is our beloved Caitlin Snow. And that begs the question...

Is Caitlin About To Die?

[Credit: The CW]

Keep in mind, we still don't know for sure whether the scene in the pictures is even a funeral. And Caitlin's absence from whatever's going on in them could be explained by her detachment from Team Flash after her turn into Killer Frost, which we know will continue to happen in the coming episodes.

However if the scene from the set pics is a funeral, it would make sense for it to be Caitlin's. And there's some evidence hinting at that being the case. If we think about it, her death – while a painful situation for fans – would fit the character's arc. She went from a sweet and trusted member of the superhero team, to something evil and dark. (Thanks to Barry, might I add). It would be natural for her to die instead of living on as something she despised and never wanted for herself.

[Credit: The CW]

Not only that, her demise would give real weight to Savitar's prophecy, due to the fact that we've been getting attached to her for three years. That situation would be completely different from the death of, say, Eddie Thawne or Ronnie Raymond. Both compelling characters in their own right, but ones we never really got the chance to connect with as we did with Caitlin. And Caitlin's death would add an interesting dynamic to the show, as we wouldn't know who exactly is safe, from main characters on down.

Furthermore (and granted, far more speculative on my part) these set pics are most likely from the Season 3 finale. Danielle Panabaker recently posted this on Instagram, revealing that work on the episode was underway:

An event as big as Caitlin's end is definitely season finale-worthy.

I must stress that I'm only speculating here. There are ultimately far too many pieces in play to know for sure, or to even make a concrete guess of what's going on in these set pics. So we'll have to wait as more episodes come out to get a better idea of any character's fate.

Would I be glad if Caitlin died? Not at all. While becoming a villain was always in her comic book DNA, the show crafted a multi-dimensional character we could connect with. She was sweet, intelligent and charismatic, so it's been a bummer to see her undergo such a drastic tonal change to become a murdering psychopath with ice powers. I get the feeling we wouldn't have this possibility for her on the table if the show had stirred away from her villainous persona.

