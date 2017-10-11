The Flash is back, in both senses of the word. The Flash returned for its fourth season last night along with The Fastest Man Alive himself. Barry Allen was last seen being thrown into the Speed Force during the Season 3 finale, which made it seem like he'd be stuck there for an extended period of time. Then again, we all kind of expected Barry to return sooner rather than later. It took Team Flash some tinkering, but they figured out the Barry problem with a little help. To the surprise of many, Caitlyn Snow returned to Team Flash, much to the disappointment of her boss, the enigmatic Norvok. But who is Norvok, and will we see him again?

'The Flash' [Credit: Warner Brothers Television]

Once Cisco fully committed to bringing Barry back, he enlisted Caitlyn's help. Cisco found Caitlyn working as a bartender in a dive bar reluctant to help at first. Once she came around and agreed to help, Caitlyn's boss, Norvok (Mark Sweatman) was none too pleased. His reaction to Caitlyn permanently leaving her position at the bar in the conclusion of the episode also hinted at some loose ends that could be tied together later in the season. That being said, we'll probably see more of Norvok, especially if his comic origins tell us how he'll factor into the current season, as well as what part he'll play in the Thinker's schemes moving forward.

How Will The Comics Factor Into Norvok's Role On 'The Flash'?

In the comics, Norvok's full name is Hunk Norvok. He's a crime mob boss who gets entangled in a criminal case against District Attorney Cliff DeVoe. When DeVoe is forced to drop the case, it leads him down a much darker path. A path which sees DeVoe forge a partnership with Norvok. DeVoe eventually becomes suspicious of his counterpart, and a situation involving evidence tampering makes Norvok so paranoid that he attempts to kill DeVoe in order to prevent him from taking over his criminal organization. #Norvok winds up shooting himself after DeVoe tricks him with a reflective steel plate, ending his story. DeVoe on the other hand, goes on to become The Thinker.

The Thinker [Credit: DC Comics]

It's hard to say how Norvok will factor into #TheFlash CW series, but considering his comic origins dictate that he works with Cliff DeVoe—the big bad this season—it's probably safe to say Norvok is going to make contact with DeVoe at some point. Assuming DeVoe a.k.a. The Thinker is as devious as his comic counterpart, he'll likely recruit Norvok into his schemes, that is if Norvok isn't already working for him.

The Thinker is a villain known for his intricate plans after all, so it's reasonable to assume he could have various factions of criminals like Norvok's crew on his payroll. The good news is that #TeamFlash has Caitlyn back, and she has info on Norvok's organization that might help shed some like on Norvok's activities and motives.

The Flash airs Tuesday nights on The CW.

[ Source: IMDB ]