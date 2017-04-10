Famed for his mountain-like frame, Vin Diesel couldn't be more different from Baby Groot if he tried. However, that hasn't stopped the action star from branching out once again to voice the adorable hero in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

Despite his extremely limited vocabulary, Diesel's voice acting successfully conveyed a wide range of emotions that left us rooting for Groot throughout Guardians of the Galaxy. However, it was the loveable dance that Baby Groot performed towards the end of the film which forever cemented the alien's place in our hearts.

Diesel may be key to the popularity of #Groot, but fans might be surprised to discover that he took no part in the flashy dance moves that earned him a permanent role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. No, that already iconic performance came from someone else entirely. Someone far more unexpected.

Who's Gunning For Diesel's Role As Baby Groot?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. [Credit: Marvel Studios]

During a recent interview with Fandango, director #JamesGunn revealed that he was the one who danced in the motion capture suit for Baby Groot's debut and also reprised the role in #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2;

"Yes, I still do all of Groot’s dancing in the film, in a much bigger way. I actually had to do like a full day’s worth of dancing to get Groot’s dance down this time. Last time it was me in front of an iPhone, and this time it’s me dancing on a huge soundstage and shooting it from five different angles."

Anyone impressed by Gunn's shimmying may be surprised to discover that he invented all of Baby Groot's dance moves himself;

"I do all my own choreography for baby Groot. I’m a one-man band when it comes to baby Groot dancing."

How does Baby Groot stack up against regular Groot? Find out in the clip below:

It's not all Gamor-ous on set though. Gunn also spoke to Total Film recently about the difficulties of acting in the role of Baby Groot;

"It feels pretty silly because I'm not acting with anybody. I'm just sitting there by myself, and I'm like, 'OK, this is the scene where he looks disappointed because Quill yells at him.' And then I would act out what he's doing in that scene. It's very strange."

Don't feel too sorry for Gunn. Guardians of the Galaxy was one of the most successful movies yet for #Marvel, opening the #MCU up to new, cosmic possibilities, so we're fairly certain that Vol 2 will capitalise on that further.

See also:

You may have been surprised to discover that James Gunn is the one who's responsible for Baby Groot's acting on set, but #VinDiesel shouldn't worry too much about his future in the MCU just yet. After all, Gunn's most famous acting role before Guardians of the Galaxy was credited as 'insane masturbator' in the superhero comedy Sgt. Kabukiman N.Y.P.D. Even Vin Diesel's acting filmography is more impressive than that, although arguably far less memorable.

Poll Would you like to see Baby Groot star in his own movie? Yes, I would happily plant my ass in the cinema for 2 hours to see Baby Groot in a spin-off movie.

No, if Marvel even consider this to be an option, then they're barking up the wrong tree.

(Sources — Fandango, 'Total Film' #258 July 2017. Poll Image Credit: Marvel Studios)