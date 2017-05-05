Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 3 of Star Wars Rebels

Obi-Wan #Kenobi, now there's a name I've been hearing quite a bit recently. Aside from his brief connections to Disney's sequel trilogy, there has been A LOT of fan support for Ewan McGregor to return to the #starwars saga and reprise his role as 'Old Ben Kenobi' one more time for his own standalone anthology film.

While it would be awesome to see McGregor return to the franchise as the lead in his own film, this might not be the smartest move for the #Disney-owned Star Wars franchise. In fact, every time I see a post clamoring for an Obi-Wan movie to be made, I can't help but think of the character's celebrated facepalms.

I hear ya dude [Credit: Lucasfilm]

McGregor's portrayal of Obi-Wan was great, and he was without a doubt one of the best parts of the prequel trilogy. However, creating a story between the events of Episodes III and IV, as McGregor has suggested, seems forced - especially if you've been following the current canon, which has been exploring that time period.

Old Ben isn't exactly up to much during tenure in the desert. He's a hermit living in exile keeping a watchful eye on the young Luke Skywalker, keeping him out of trouble from a distance. He had some dust-ups with some ruffians and a Wookie bounty hunter in the comics, and finally fought and killed Maul in Rebels - but aside from that monumental yet brief moment, it's important that Obi-Wan does very little at this point. One might retort that the story simply hasn't been written yet, but how much do you add before Obi Wan becomes more than an old hermit living in exile?

Fans Want This To Happen, But It Shouldn't Happen Simply Because Fans Demand It.

Obi-Wan has been getting a decent story in the extended media but there's nothing left to say about this character at present. Instead, the character will (hopefully) be given something to do in The Last Jedi and the untitled Episode IX. Obi-Wan was heard during the Force Vision in #theforceawakens, and Ewan McGregor recorded new dialogue for that scene. He can be heard yet again in the teaser trailer for The Last Jedi, so it's safe to say that Obi-Wan's place in the sequel trilogy means something.

As much as fans might want to see an Obi-Wan Kenobi anthology movie, surely everyone can agree that it would make more sense for his Force ghost to return than seeing him wait for Luke to come of age. There's more for him to do in this timeline, and his possible connections to Rey make him an even more interesting character in death than he could be prior to the events of A New Hope and his showdown in Rebels.

The anthology films should expand the Star Wars universe, not shrink it. Rogue One was a step in the right direction by introducing us to new characters, but was also hindered by the fact we more or less knew the ending. The galaxy gets even smaller when you consider that a Han Solo movie comes out in 2018.

These stories should focus on new characters and timelines, rather that focusing on "legacy" characters. Ultimately, a Kenobi anthology movie may satisfy our need for more McGregor in our lives, but might not offer anything new. With this in mind, McGregor should definitely return to the franchise, but perhaps not in a leading role for his own stand alone anthology movie.