The opening scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 sets the tone from the off with a rip-roaring reintroduction into the world of the Guardians. As the team tackle a multi-dimensional beast, Baby Groot dances to "Mr. Blue Sky" by Electric Light Orchestra, demonstrating some seriously groovy dance moves; for a tiny piece of evolving bark, at least.

Despite the graphic, slimy battle defending Anulax Batteries against with the Abilisk, Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) is unstoppably oblivious to everything going on around him, but for one moment — when Drax lands in front of him, he freezes, and doesn't resume dancing until Drax (Dave Bautista) turns around.

Although this works for comedy value, this isn't the first time this has happened. In the memorable Guardians of the Galaxy post credits scene, an even smaller branch-like Baby Groot dances to "I Want You Back" by the Jackson 5, with Drax sharpening his knife in the background. As he turns to look, Baby Groot stops dancing and remains still. Again. So why is this?

Why Baby Groot Stops Dancing In The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 2' Opening Scene

The answer is a heartwarming indication of the closeness between the unlikely team of galaxy-defending superheroes. Baby Groot stops dancing for no other reason than because Drax doesn't like it, and he wants Drax to respect him.

In Guardians of the Galaxy 2, we find out more about Drax's backstory as he explains to Star-Lord the moment he met his wife. In an interview with The Huffington Post, Bautista reveals the context to why Drax isn't fond of shaking his hips. He explains that Baby Groot pauses because he knows "Drax hates dancing," adding:

"He doesn’t like dancing. There’s a story that Drax tells about his wife, and how they met at a war rally when everyone was dancing except her, and that’s his attraction to her that she wasn’t dancing."

In James Gunn's cosmic world, dancing is a huge part of the story. In #GuardiansoftheGalaxy, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) disarms Ronan the Accuser by singing along to "Ooh Child" by The Five Stairsteps, strutting his stuff before challenging him to a "dance-off, bro." He also tries (and fails) to persuade Gamora to join in with the activity — but manages to persuade her to join in in Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

It's not a surprise that such frolicking has a big role in both films. The Guardians soundtrack is one of the most alluring aspects to the franchise, with Star-Lord's love of '80s music — a remnant of his life on Earth, and a gift from his mother Meredith Quill — peppering both films with nostalgia.

However there's more to dancing than meets the eye. #GuardiansoftheGalaxy2 focuses on the theme of family, the revelation for #BabyGroot's motivation hiding his rhythmic side from Drax illustrates the deep bond the unconventional family share. Sometimes, it's best to dance as if someone is watching.

