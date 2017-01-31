After watching the third and final trailer for what looks to be an epic retelling of Beauty and the Beast, I have no doubt this movie will be one of the biggest films of the year. I would even go as far to say it would be number one if it wasn't for that space opera everyone will flock to come this December, and here are my reasons why.

1. Nostalgia

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

It's been over 25 years since the release of the classic animated film that brought in $425 million at the worldwide box office. Everyone fell in love with the film, its score and the song sung by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson. That's 25 years for the kids who saw it during its first release to grow up, have children of their own and show their children the magic they experienced. If anything, these last few years have shown us the power of nostalgia and what it will do to an audience.

In 2015, Jurassic World promised us a trip back to an open park full of dinosaurs. Fans of the original and a new generation who grew up with stories of seeing dinosaurs brought to life for the first time made Jurassic World a juggernaut at the box office, even breaking the record for biggest opening weekend. Of course, the record set by the dinosaurs was knocked from the top by #StarWars: Episode 7, another film that was driven by nostalgia and the promise of the return of our favorite characters from the original trilogy.

2. Disney

Yep! #Disney. The studio broke the bank in 2016, holding four of the top five spots at the box office, and three of their films blazed passed $1B worldwide. If last year showed us anything it was the fact that Disney churns out quality films, and they only seem to be getting better. Captain American: Civil War, The Jungle Book, Finding Dory, Rogue One and a few other hits made it possible for the studio to take the record for most money made in a year. Say what you will about a few Disney duds of last year like Alice: Through the Looking Glass and The BFG (The BFG was a wonderful film, by the way), you can't deny the quality films they threw at us last year.

3. The Trailers

Ever since the first teaser came out showing us the look and feel of the film, the anticipation has been building. If you go online and take a look at a few reaction videos to people watching the three trailers, you'll see the emotional punch these glimpses into the film has been giving people.

Beauty and The Beast has been so well marketed, it's been showing us we're actually getting a live-action look at a beloved story. Disney has been smart staying true to what the original animated film did so well. The haunting music during the opening scenes of the first two trailers take you back to how it felt to watch the animated film. The visuals remind us why we loved the animated classic so much. The #trailers have literally taken us back to when we were children, losing ourselves within a story and hoping this updated, live-action version gives us that same feeling.

4. The Talent

Ever since the casting of #EmmaWatson the list has grown with big name stars that were perfect for every character they were going to portray. Dan Stevens as the Beast is nothing short of genius. If you haven't seen the film The Guest (which you can find on #Netflix), please check it out and you'll be pleasantly surprised by the performance Mr. Stevens gives. The cast is huge — and much too big for me to name everyone — but I am really looking forward to the voice talents and live-action portrayals from actors who seem to fit the bill perfectly.

What are your thoughts? Do you think Beauty and the Beast will be the second biggest film behind Star Wars: Episode 8?