There are many unanswered questions surrounding Hugh Jackman's last run as #Wolverine in Logan: Where have the mutants gone? Why is Wolverine so physically broken? And why in God's name does Charles Xavier have hair?

The last question in particular has been a topic of debate for fans since we got our first look at the mutant leader:

Charles Xavier in 'Logan' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Now, the director of the film, James Mangold, has finally answered the question in an interview with Empire Magazine. He stated that giving Professor X hair...

"could be kind of sacrilege. The theory was that he originally lost all his hair because it’s just too damn busy [in his head] to grow hair – the idea for me was, well, maybe there’s a little fringe on there, because things are slowing down mentally.”

That...kind of sounds like a solid explanation? Not plausible in terms of actual science, but in comic book science, sure. But unfortunately, this explanation highlights once again Fox's problem with continuity, as...

Young Charles' Hair Is A Big Plot Hole

Young Xavier [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

James' reasoning behind Charles' newly regrown hair is a cool interpretation for the character's baldness; sadly, it doesn't fit with the #XMen continuity. In X-Men: Apocalypse, it was established that Xavier lost his hair due to Apocalypse transferring his conscience into his body and morphing his physical structure.

So, in continuity, his baldness is not because his mind is too awesome to worry about trivial matters like dealing with hair. With that said, you may argue the movie doesn't take place in the overall X universe, going by the recent debate around the franchise's continuity. Last month, James Mangold talked about when the film takes place, saying:

"There’s an epilogue scene in Days of Future Past which is 2024, or 2023, something like that. I just wanted to get far enough past. My goal was real simple: it was to pick a time where I had enough elbow room that I was clear of existing entanglements."

Later, #HughJackman stated:

"When you see the full movie you'll understand. Not only is it different in terms of timeline and tone, it's a slightly different universe. It's actually a different paradigm and that will become clear."

Shortly after though, Mangold debunked that theory through Twitter, responding to a fan asking about the misleading statements:

@Voldemorgoth Don't think @RealHughJackman said that exactly. Simple fact. We take place in 2029, 5 yrs past anything depicted in XMEN film. — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 22, 2017

So, yes, #Logan does take place in the X-Men universe. It looks like the reason behind Charles having hair again is just another oversight in Fox's already messy X-Men continuity. Still, it's a small detail so it shouldn't detract us from the amazing movie Logan seems set to be.

[Source: Empire]