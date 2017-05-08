With #GuardiansoftheGaalxy2 rocketing into outer space with a stellar box office opening, it is hard to find fault with #JamesGunn's popular sequel to the 2014 blockbuster.

The returning cast of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, and Vin Diesel was bolstered by the likes of Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, and Kurt Russell. However, with the arrival of Russell's Ego, also came a divisive plotline and a possible plot hole that is bigger than an intergalactic black hole!

Unless you have been on a mission to steal Anulax batteries, you will undoubtedly have seen James Gunn's sequel, however if not, turn back now!

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Sit Down With Your Ego

If you remember, the film opened to a young(er) Kurt Russell with a lush crop of brown hair, wooing Meredith Quill outside a Dairy Queen. Ego had planted one of his "seeds," which it later turned out was part of his nefarious expansion scheme to take over the universe. Jump forward to 2014 (when Guardians 2 is set), and harnessing the power of his half-celestial son Star-Lord, Ego kickstarted the expansion toward the end of the film and his little pods began to burst.

The problem comes with the convoluted timeline that Marvel now finds itself in. James Gunn has already confirmed that Vol. 2 was set only months after the original, while the far-off Vol. 3 will be set after #InfinityWar and the untitled fourth #Avengers film. You would've thought that some sort of space gloop rampaging through Earth would've at least piqued the interest of the Avengers.

There was no mention of it during the Sokovia Accords and Missouri didn't appear on General Ross's map of alien events around the world. It lead to some expressing their outrage that Earth's Mightiest Heroes hadn't picked up on the plant life gloop that took over Missouri in 2014. Some even expected a last-minute cameo from the likes of Captain America and co. to save the day, or at least a nod to the events. However, no such luck; it seems that the catastrophic CGI mass didn't even register on the radar of the Avengers — perhaps it was a busy week at work.

Let's Do The Time Warp Again

The film is pitched between The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, where Tony Stark was certainly keeping his eye on the world and creating the psychotic AI menace, so it isn't out of the realm of possibility.

So, is it actually a plot hole? Well, no, not really!

Bear in mind, the Avengers deal with Earth-shattering events, and yes, an alien mass maybe a big deal to a small Missouri town, but when you are fending off Hydra or bracing for your own Civil War, is it really that big a deal?

The sad thing is, we have now become so engrossed in films and hunting for Easter Eggs, we are looking for plot holes even when they aren't there. Is it partly thanks to the likes of Neil deGrasse Tyson, whose entire job it is to rip our favorite movies apart. Knowing Marvel Studios president #KevinFeige, he will likely address this issue somewhere in the future of the #MCU. The universe may be highly connected, however, we can't expect Marvel to report every little event. That being said, all it will take is one little trip to a Dairy Queen and all this will go away — look out for Chris Evans doing a name drop in Avengers: Infinity War.

Check out our video of heroes that were once Guardians and don't forget our poll below!

Want more original Movie Pilot videos? Click here.