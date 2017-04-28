The past few years have been fruitful for the indie company A24, releasing critically acclaimed movies from all genres, including the drama Room, sci-fi thriller Ex Machina and psychological horror The Witch. This year is certainly set to be another novelty year for the studio, already having released two favorably reviewed pictures within the first four months of 2017 with The Blackcoat's Daughter and Free Fire. Their second June release, the psychological #horror film #ItComesAtNight, will blow every other release out of the water, and here's a few reasons why.

1. The Ambiguous Setting Raises Nothing But Questions

One of the best things a film can do, especially in the horror genre, is leave things a mystery to audiences leading up to its release, never divulging too many details to keep viewers on the edge of their seats and wondering what comes next. This film has certainly worked hard at keeping major details under wraps, however Bloody Disgusting did get more information on the plot that still leaves a lot to the imagination:

A man learns that the evil stalking his family home may be only a prelude to horrors that come from within. Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, the tenuous domestic order he has established with his wife and son is put to the ultimate test with the arrival of a desperate young family seeking refuge. Despite the best intentions of both families, paranoia and mistrust boil over as the horrors outside creep ever-closer, awakening something hidden and monstrous within him as he learns that the protection of his family comes at the cost of his soul.

Though the plot confirms that this is in some form a post-apocalyptic, or even mid-apocalyptic, world the characters are living in, there'a lack of details as to what is affecting the world, though some images offering a hint of an epidemic sweeping the country. While the "unnatural threat" would certainly be interesting to see developed on the screen, the ominous tale of paranoia and deceit between a family sheltered away from the threat and a family in need offers a much more intriguing and tense film.

2. The (Small) Cast Is All-Star Caliber

When crafting a good psychological horror film, it's a hard task to bring together a cast of performers who can effectively bring the troubled and often disturbed characters to life, putting audiences in their shoes as they experience horrors viewers only have nightmares about. It Comes At Night has recruited a small cast of phenomenal actors for the film who have experience portraying strong characters facing hard times.

Though the film features about nine total actors, there are only five main characters in the film, portrayed by #JoelEdgerton (The Gift, Loving), Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience, Mad Max: Fury Road), Christopher Abbott (Girls, A Most Violent Year), Carmen Ejogo (Selma, Born to Be Blue) and Kelvin Harrison Jr. (The Birth of a Nation, StartUp). These actors and actresses have all received acclaim for their roles in heftier, dramatic roles and this film could be their time to shine even brighter.

3. A Talented Up-And-Coming Writer/Director

Trey Edwards Shults is a relatively fresh writer/director in the film industry, having made a few short films and worked as an intern on three Terrence Malick movies before finally landing his first full-length feature, Krisha, which was based on one of his short films. Produced and distributed by A24 (also behind It Comes At Night), the film, which is based on a real-life incident involving Shults' cousin relapsing at a family reunion, received rave reviews from critics, holding an impressive 97% "Certified Fresh" rating on review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes. Shults' intelligent writing and direction of the performers (many of whom were relatives) helped solidify his talent early, and makes his writing and directing It Comes At Night all the more compelling.

Do you like horror films? Check out these similar articles:

4. A Genius Distribution Studio

I mentioned them in the opening of this article, but it's really important to keep in mind that A24 will be one of the reasons this film will have audiences cowering in their seats. Though they have released a few critical misfires, A24 has made a name for themselves by focusing on smaller pictures with passionate directors and intelligent storytelling, especially in the horror genre. Their involvement with It Comes At Night can only point to a film that is sure to both scare audiences and make them think at the same time.

5. A Chilling and Creepy Teaser Trailer

As if the plot summary wasn't ambiguous enough, this teaser trailer does a number of things right to pique audiences' intrigue for the movie. Its short editing helps add an air of suspense and terror to the film, while the repeated musical cue and bark of the dog help emphasize the film's tense nature and ominous tone. The teaser trailer also showcases Shults' directorial style for the film, featuring a number of darkly-lit shots that show a focus on close-ups of the characters and their emotional reactions during the film's events, helping to put a spotlight on what should be some powerful performances and potentially terrifying happenings.

It Comes At Night is set to premiere in theaters on June 9 for summer audiences looking for a good fright.

Are you excited for It Comes At Night? What are some of your favorite horror movies from the past few years? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Bloody Disgusting]