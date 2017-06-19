Some thought it would never happen, but #JurassicWorld2 is proudly bringing back Jeff Goldblum's chaotic, quippy commentator, Ian Malcolm. In a movie that's rumored to feature gun-toting dinosaurs, it can't hurt to have a little mathematical sass, and the character's return is now one of the most anticipated factors of Colin Trevorrow's sequel to 2015's Jurassic World.

While Goldblum's devoted fans start counting down the days until the celebrated actor's reprisal can be seen on the big screen, Trevorrow recently opened up about how bringing Dr. Ian Malcolm back for Jurassic World 2 will also satisfy fans of Michael Crichton's original novel, Jurassic Park.

He appeared on MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast, claiming that:

“You know, I did rely on [Michael] Crichton for a lot. I used a lot of Crichton dialogue. Maybe one of my highlights of this whole process is Goldblum. Jeff Goldblum called me – and I’m not going to do an impression – but he was like, ‘Look, I’ve added a couple of things, and I thought I’d perform it for you.’ [Laughs] Oh, great, okay. So, we sat on the phone for an hour as he ran these lines, and I talked about it. And, I mean, that’s – it was almost better than being there on set. It was great.”

'Jurassic World 2': Life, Uh...Finds A Way

Goldblum embodied the chaotician perfectly with his inimitable quirks, delivering his direly philosophical lines with an iconic cadence. After first wooing audiences the world over in Steven Spielberg's classic Jurassic Park, he was dragged back into the prehistoric world in the inferior sequel, The Lost World. The franchise has a long history of reprising characters after a significant absence, with Dr. Grant sitting out the second installment and Dr. Henry Wu being sidelined for almost two decades.

Although some may think these revivals are a Hollywood-inspired method to provide fan service, Crichton's novels are also known for featuring emphatic returns of key characters. The writer also went to great lengths to bring characters back for the sake of a balanced story, going so far as to bring Ian Malcolm back from the dead to form the basis for The Lost World.

Crichton acknowledged that Malcolm was assumed dead at the end of the first novel, but claimed the character was too important to exclude in a subsequent sequel:

"Malcolm came back because I needed him. I could do without the others, but not him because he is the “ironic commentator” on the action. He keeps telling us why it will go bad. And I had to have him back again."

It seems that life really does find a way, and the collaborative effort of Trevorrow and Goldblum looks like it'll be tapping into the character's pessimistic spirit more so than ever. Just like Crichton, Jurassic World 2 needs Goldblum's iconic commentator to tell the film's leading characters where it's bound to go wrong. His anticipated return also promises thought provoking dialogue in the upcoming installment, something that is perhaps best executed throughout Jurassic Park's famous debate scene.

"Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn't stop to think if they should."

With Jurassic World 2 slated to be the darkest entry in the franchise so far, we're likely to need Malcolm's cutting commentary more than ever.

Source: Uproxx