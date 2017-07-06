With Ruben Fleischer behind the camera, directing a script written by Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, plus the addition of Tom Hardy (Venom, Eddie Brock), with Carnage as the Big Bad, and an R rating to boot — Sony's Venom has become one of the most highly anticipated films of 2018.

Even with all that news, there's still a number of unknowns, including just how the alien symbiote known as Venom comes to Earth. After the sic-fi horror thriller Life hit theaters, fan theories ran rapid, leaving some fans to wonder: Could Life Really Be A Venom Origin Story? While the answer to that question is no ─ I think #Sony should have made Life their cannon origin story for Venom in their #MarvelCinematicUniverse. In fact, even Life screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick had fun with the fan theory, as they told Den Of Geek.

“The irony is that we worked on a Venom script many years ago. So Avi Arad's already slipped us the check. Unfortunately our draft is in a drawer somewhere, and it's not likely to see the light of day. That said, we think (the theory is) hilarious. Really, really funny and a great fan theory. The great thing about the internet is there's always someone out there who's just a little crazier than you are. We never considered it. That said, if you want to propagate the rumor, please do!”

Calvin And Venom Are More Alike Than You Think

Calvin in 'Life' [Credit: Sony]

Even comic book aficionados will be able to point out some similarities in Life and the alien symbiote, starting with their respective planets. Calvin was a dormant organism pulled from Martian soil samples. Hugh Derry, the ISS exobiologist began experimenting on the organism, causing it to quickly grow into a multi-celled creature. The ISS crew quickly realize that Calvin is not your typical flesh-devouring extraterrestrial, but highly intelligent. In a metaphorical game of chess, Calvin would get the proverbial checkmate after devouring most of the crew and latching on to an Earth-bound ship.

Venom's origin in the comics. [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Like Calvin, Venom hailed a different planet, Klyntar ─ a peaceful planet of aliens that sought after other races to become a perfect noble warrior. When their planet was destroyed by Galactus, the symbiotes were scattered across the galaxy, leaving just a few to establish a new home. Their mission was to inhabit worthy host to ensure their continuance. During #Marvel's Secret Wars, one symbiote would find that host in Peter Parker. With Calvin's origin and journey to Earth, Sony has the perfect setup and they didn't know it.

The Symbiote's New Home Could Have Been Mars

After their planet was annihilated, many symbiotes lived nomadically throughout the galaxy, but the leftover symbiotes were forced to band together and make a new home. That new home could have easily been Mars. In Life, Calvin originated from Mars, who's to say that couldn't have been the new gathering spot for the homeless aliens?

The Klyntar in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' vol. 3. [Credit: Marvel Comics]

With the need to find new host the group of symbiotes could have made a plan to lay dormant in Mars' soil. Of course, that would lead to someone eventually finding them. That's basically what happened when the ISS crew captured Calvin, and that would have been Venom in this scenario.

Since no one aboard the ISS was a worthy host, the next best thing is to hitch a ride to Earth — but not without killing most of your captors in the process. After Calvin's arrival to Earth, that's where Venom's #SpiderMan history would take place. Essentially, Calvin's arrival to Earth would have been Venom's arrival to Earth before ultimately finding the perfect host.

Venom in 'Spider-Man 3' [Credit: Sony]

As Team Venom gears up for their October 5, 2018 premiere, we'll be left wondering what story Sony will use to introduce a fresh antihero to the world. Sony had one in Life, so we'll just have to wait and see what the great minds behind Venom come up with. Check out Life for yourself and tell us if you think Life would have made the perfect Venom origin?

(Source: Den of Geek)