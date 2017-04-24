As Josh Brolin prepares to slip on his Infinity Gauntlet for upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, there is no doubt that the sprawling saga will be a cinematic spectacle for all to behold. Tipped to span two films, the Earth's Mightiest Heroes will see their ranks swell as they are joined by the likes of Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and (presumably) Captain Marvel.

The third #Avengers film will spill over into a fourth entry, but we are still left wondering why #Marvel isn't simply calling it Infinity War Part 2. For those hoping for a big reveal on what Avengers 4 will be called, prepare for a long wait, because there is a very good reason why Kevin Feige is withholding the information: Apparently it is spoiler-based!

What's In A Name?

Feige recently sat down with CinemaBlend, who quizzed him on the state of the upcoming slate and what is going on with #Avengers4 and its tentative May 3 2019 release date. When asked if the feature currently remains unnamed due to the fact that the title contains spoilers for #InfinityWar, Feige told them, “Yeah, for sure.”

Certainly Avengers 4 is shrouded in more mystery than we are used to, even for the #MCU. We have waited some five years to see the various superhero teams take on Thanos after his appearance at the end of The Avengers, but it looks like Avengers 4 is distancing itself from Infinity War. In fact, Feige seems keen to do everything in his power to reaffirm that they are completely separate entities:

“They’re two very different movies. That’s all I’ll say.”

Fans had a expected a full-blown two-parter that would film back to back, but recent developments have confirmed that Infinity War is already underway and Avengers 4 will go into production this fall. Has Marvel jumped so far ahead in their planning that something as simple as a name could actually ruin an entire film? Certainly Feige's comments are vague, but you have to think he is doing more than just misleading us with this one.

Phasing Out

Phase 4 of the MCU promises big changes, however, those changes seem to be starting in Phase 3 with Avengers 4. Since Iron Man in 2008, we have hopped from event film to event film, effectively building up to Infinity War. Although the next two Avengers installments may well be different, there is no doubt they will be linked.

You can just imagine Infinity War leaving the team in tatters and a Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest-style cliffhanger, only to regroup and adapt for Avengers 4. With up to 40 #superheroes planned for Infinity War, now would be as good as time as any for a shock culling of the cast. So far, the only major casualty has been Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Quicksilver in Age of Ultron, and he was hardly Chris Evans or Robert Downey Jr. So, with spoilers on the brain, just what will the untitled Avengers film be called?

Are we preparing for Avengers: The Death of Iron Man, Avengers: Captain America Loves Hydra, or Avengers: Vision Gets Scarlet Witch Pregnant? Who knows, but prepare for a long wait ahead while the team blasts off into space to film Infinity War. 2019 can't come soon enough!

