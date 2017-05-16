Some things were born for each other. Pancakes and maple syrup. Ryan Murphy and Sarah Paulson. Netflix and people who are too cheap to take their dates to dinner. And up until last month, #mileycyrus and weed were a permanent fixture on that list.

One of the comforting things about Miley is that, regardless of what stage she's at in her constant cycle of reinvention, she's always down for a good blaze. Only now she's quit the good stuff, and I'm not sure what's real and legit in this world anymore.

Elaborating on her comments to Billboard last week, Miley just went on Zach Sang's radio show to talk about how much she still loves Mary Jane and why she's decided to give it up... for now:

"I love it, I think it's a great thing for people. I just can't smoke it ... I probably shouldn't say this, but [I first smoked] with my dad. [Laughs] In Nashville, which is not very good, I'll be honest, and not very legal ... In California it's hard to not indulge and not love weed, 'cos it's so amazing."

So now that she's found love and happiness in Malibu, where the weed is amazing, what drove Miley to stop smoking?

"I'm kind of not affected by much, [smoking] really doesn't change me that much, I kind of was just able to not be so obsessive, 'cos I'm really OCD, which is why I'm not smoking right now - I kind of need to obsess a little bit, make sure everything is perfect [with the album]."

Her weed abstinence might only be temporary, but Miley told SiriusXM that three weeks in, her eyes are "clear and open":

"If I want to stop or start something, I can do anything. I just decided not to [smoke] anymore and now it's easy for me."

Essentially, it sounds like Miley is in a pretty great place right now — if she's a pancake without maple syrup, to prolong the life of an analogy which should've been left to die in the intro, her music is a clutch of tasty organic blueberries, and that's not a bad substitute.

Watch Miley's full interview on the Zach Sang Show above, and crank the radio up to the tune of Malibu for maximum summer vibes.

What's the hardest thing you've ever given up?