Spider-Man: Homecoming is a return to form for the webslinger. Not since Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 have we seen the titular superhero in such spectacular form. This time around, Spider-Man is looking at the big picture, with the premise focusing on his pursuit of becoming an Avenger.

Be warned, this article contains Spider-Man: Homecoming spoilers.

The entire film centers on Spider-Man trying to reach insurmountable heights. Despite having Tony Stark as his mentor, Spider-Man is pretty much on his own here, and that's where emotions run high; Spider-Man is challenged, and he succeeds. When he finally gets the invitation to join the Avengers at the end of the film, Peter decides not to accept. But why? It’s obvious that he will inevitably join the superhero squad in #AvengersInfinityWar, so what's the holdup?

We know that Spider-Man has been confirmed to appear in five movies with Marvel Studios, so the ending to Homecoming shouldn't be all that surprising. However, it’s important to leave Peter Parker in a pensive state after his first solo journey, here's why:

Peter Parker Isn't Ready To Be An Avenger

Arrogance is one of Peter Parker’s weaknesses, and Homecoming proves that very well in its action scenes. "With great power comes great responsibility" is Spider-Man's ongoing motto, and his decision to deny an Avengers role reflects that philosophy.

Tony Stark drives the point home when he tells Peter that he should be a “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.” As much as Peter tries to prove him wrong, his confidence makes him a liability. The entire ferry scene was mishandled by Spider-Man because he wasn't prepared for what was going to happen.

He didn’t trust Tony Stark, nor was he patient enough to observe how his mentor approached the situation. His confidence turned to arrogance, since he believed that he could take down the Vulture single-handedly in one day. As arrogance inspires disaster, Spider-Man is left unaccomplished, disappointed, and lost. And he had to learn from his arrogance the hard way.

'With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility'

The moment in which he's stuck under the fallen debris from the Vulture’s lair is his wake-up call. As he lifts himself out of the wreckage, Spider-Man learns that being a hero takes more than just having superpowers. He takes down the Vulture with minimal damage — even saving his life — which earns the villain’s respect at the same time.

As the story comes an end, it makes sense that Peter turns down Tony's invitation to become an Avenger, because he has a lot to learn and overcome before fighting alongside the super team. By the time Avengers: Infinity War roles around, Peter's perspective will be less messy. Peter will grow from novice superhero to experienced Avenger, and the ending of Homecoming gives the web-crawler that time in between.

Uncle Ben Is Fully Realized In Homecoming, Even Though He Isn't In The Film

Despite not having Uncle Ben in the film, his essence is written all over it because of Spider-Man's philosophy and approach; the story integrated the whole "responsibility" talk without including the man who famously said it. Having Peter Parker learn from his arrogance is what defines the Spider-Man. It is why he isn't ready to join the Avengers, even though he's earned it.

By the time Thanos makes his debut, Spider-Man will (obviously) make the decision to become an Avenger (in a small capacity). He will use what he has learned and continue the cycle from there. #SpiderManHomecoming shows us how a superhero's flaws can make them villains, but it also let's us know that if they understand and use their faults, they can become true heroes.

What did you think of Spider-Man's big decision? Let me know in the comment section below.