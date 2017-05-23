With the Arrowverse season finales set to air this week, I am feeling a great sense of sadness. I'm also feeling excitement, as we see our favorite heroes suit up to take down their season-long foes in their respective finales, and both are looking like they're going to be awesome! This also means that we don't get to see these characters again for five months and that can be an agonizing wait.

I want to talk about an Easter Egg, or rather, a series of Easter Eggs that we saw on last week's episode of #TheFlash. As you can probably tell by the title, I'm talking about those #SuicideSquad Easter Eggs we saw when Barry and Captain Cold were attempting to steal the piece of Dominator technology needed to power the Speed Force Bazooka. If you need a reminder, here's a clip:

Let's dig a little deeper into what this could mean for the future of the Suicide Squad.

Could We Get A Suicide Squad Show?

'Arrow' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Before we get too involved in this, the above Easter Eggs suggest that the Suicide Squad will be returning in the future. We haven't seen them in action since Season 3 of #Arrow — and that team only consisted of John Diggle, Lyla Michaels, Deadshot and Cupid. Each of the Suicide Squad-centric episodes have been included as a part of Arrow, mostly to further Diggle's story for the season. If these Easter Eggs are hinting at anything, it's that we will be seeing the Suicide Squad again in the future. The real questions are who will appear in the Squad and how frequently will they appear?

Could we get a Suicide Squad show? At this stage there are no plans for the Suicide Squad to get their own show, and with the 2016 film set to get a sequel, it is debatable if we'll actually see the Arrowverse version of the team on TV. Another issue is scheduling. As of next season, there will be five superhero shows on the CW: #Supergirl, #LegendsofTomorrow, The Flash, Arrow and the new #BlackLightning show. Assuming that the CW wants another Arrowverse show come this time next year, where would they fit Suicide Squad in?

Welcome to the Suicide Squad. 'Arrow' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

The answer is surprisingly simple: during the mid-season breaks of the other shows! Twenty-three episodes is too long for the mid-season break and would clash with the other shows when they returned. So instead of 23 episodes, how about eight? Just like #TheDefenders on #Netflix? That way, the show would be short and wouldn't need to impact too much on the other Arrowverse shows without needing to cross over.

How Would The Show Work?

'Arrow' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

The season could revolve around Lyla needing to send the Squad on a discreet government mission that requires the skills of each individual Squad member. It would be similar to the film we saw last year, just without all of the magic and Enchantress stuff.

Their mission could be anything from protecting government officials from mercenaries or other supervillains, to infiltrating gang organizations or hostile governments. The show could also cover more morally grey areas in a more shocking way than any of its preceding shows. The show could also benefit by bringing in fan-favorite characters from the Arrowverse, as well as some exciting new characters.

Who Should Join The Squad?

[Credit: DC Comics]

First we need to rule out those who are unlikely to appear in the team. Because Lyla Michaels is now in charge of A.R.G.U.S. as Amanda Waller's replacement, we can assume that she won't lead the team, and will most likely keep her husband, John Diggle, off the roster. In the scene I showed you at the start of this article, Gorilla Grodd most likely will not appear, because he doesn't really get along with other humans. Cheetah is unlikely to appear and is probably just an Easter Egg in the same way Harley Quinn was in Season 2. Also unlikely to appear is King Shark, more because of CGI costs used to create him. Also, it would be pretty hard to run discreet missions when you've got a MASSIVE SHARK running around on your team. It stands out a little bit. Sorry, Sharky.

It's okay, we still love you. [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Assuming I'm right, that leaves Cupid and Bronze Tiger as our only other remaining Suicide Squad members. While we know Cupid is alive and in custody, Bronze Tiger hasn't been seen since Season 2, which could mean that the character died on an off-screen mission or has been released for his service to the team. Either way, it seems unlikely that Bronze Tiger will appear. That leaves only Cupid. Fortunately for her, there are a bunch of other characters who could potentially join her. Let's have a look at who those characters could be, shall we?

1. Vic Sage

[Credit: DC Comics]

For those of you who don't know, Vic Sage is the vigilante known as The Question, but after the DC Comics New 52 relaunch, he was reintroduced as a government agent tasked to work alongside Amanda Waller in recruiting and directing the Suicide Squad and their missions. For the show, Sage could be introduced by Lyla to have sole control over the Squad. Not only would this free up actress Audrey Marie Anderson so she can still appear as a regular on Arrow, it would also make sense that Lyla, as Director of A.R.G.U.S., wouldn't be able to focus all of her energy on the Squad when she has other jobs she can be doing.

2. Deathstroke

Assuming that he survives the Season 5 finale of Arrow, Slade Wilson may join the Suicide Squad in the future. A lot of this depends on actor Manu Bennet and his willingness to return to the role. If he is all for it, then I don't see why #Deathstroke shouldn't make a return. Seeing as Slade seems to be intent on redeeming himself, after the battle against Prometheus on Lian Yu, he may volunteer to lead the Squad as a way of making amends for past wrongs. It wouldn't be the first time the character has joined the Suicide Squad, as he has done so previously in the comics.

3. Captain Boomerang

'Arrow' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Also set to appear on the Season 5 finale of Arrow is Digger Harkness, a.k.a. Captain Boomerang. While it is only his second appearance in this universe, Boomerang was a highlight of Arrow's third season, appearing as the villain of the crossover episode with The Flash. After his defeat, he too was locked in the A.R.G.U.S. prison on Lian Yu, but released by Malcom Merlyn when he was training Oliver and Thea Queen to defeat Ra's al Ghul. If Boomerang survives the finale, he could easily end up on the Suicide Squad. Boomerang may end up joining the Rogues over on The Flash instead, but either way, seeing more of Digger Harkness can only be a win

4. Prometheus

'Arrow' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Adrian Chase would be an interesting addition to the Suicide Squad should he survive Arrow's season finale; and honestly, I'm hoping he does. His whole goal for Season 5 has been to prove Oliver is a killer, which means that there is a good chance he will survive so that Oliver can prove him otherwise. If I'm right, then what's next for Chase? It would be a shame not to hold onto Josh Segarra after his excellent performance as Chase, and having him in the Suicide Squad would be a way to keep him around without him becoming an overused villain, similar to how Merlyn has come to be. It would also give Chase time away from trying to kill Oliver Queen and we can see more of the character outside of his obsession, which could be interesting.

5. Vigilante

'Arrow' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Probably the least likely of these picks to appear on the Squad, #Vigilante could find himself on the team when Team Arrow finally catches up with him and reveals his identity in Season 6. It is unlikely, however, that he will appear on the Suicide Squad, because we will probably see him working with the Green Arrow by the end of Season 6, in a similar way to how #ThePunisher worked on Season 2 of #Daredevil

6. Artemis

'Arrow' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

My final pick to join the Suicide Squad is none other than #Artemis. The character has been a bit of a disappointment on Arrow, especially considering the popularity of the animated Young Justice character. Whenever Evelyn has been on screen throughout this season she's kinda just there. She never really seems to do anything of great importance other than save Prometheus from Team Arrow and reveal that she had betrayed the team after learning that Oliver the Arrow before he became the Green Arrow.

Evelyn hasn't been developed well, and because we know that Oliver won't kill her in the finale of Season 5, she will most likely end up locked up somewhere — why not on the Suicide Squad? She can come more into focus as a team member of the Squad and perhaps become a more interesting character when she's given more of the limelight and more time to shine.

Conclusion:

There are no plans for a Suicide Squad spin-off in the Arrowverse at this stage, and it's easy to see why that might be. The CW already has a full schedule, but if they do decide to make a mini-series surrounding the Squad, I don't see why it can't work. We have already seen with Deadshot that the Squad can have team members who are more than just bad guys, and it can cover a lot of morally grey areas that the other Arrowverse shows haven't, or perhaps, dare not to. If they go ahead with it, I'd be game to give it a go.

What do you guys think? Would you watch a Suicide Squad show? Who would you want to see on the team? Let me know down in the comments section below!